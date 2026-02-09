A lady who attended the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Prayer Conference in Lagos has shared her personal experience

According to the lady, she showed up for the programme strong-willed, as she had a serious headache and her body felt heavy

She said she cried out to God, despite her pounding headache, telling him to single her out from the crowd, and something remarkable happened

Omoregie Racheal Oluwashola, a Nigerian lady who attended the NSPPD Prayer Conference in Lagos, has recounted her transformative encounter at the programme.

In a Facebook post, she shared a video of herself at the programme and revealed that she literally dragged herself there with a serious headache, and she had an encounter with God at midnight.

Lady's encounter at NSPPD Prayer Conference

Racheal, who described the programme as an avalanche of the mighty move of God, admitted that the enemy tried to be smart, but her strong-will prevailed.

She added that her first miracle at the programme was when she got a strategic seat close to the altar at 7:00 pm, when she arrived there, despite the massive crowd.

In the course of the programme, Racheal stated that she cried out to God to single her out from the crowd like the Biblical woman with the issue of blood, and he showed up for her by restoring her strength and vibe. Her experience in part read:

"NSPPD NIGERIA PRAYER CONFERENCE wasn’t just another prayer gathering… It was the AVALANCHE of the mighty move of EL ROL!🔥🔥🔥

"The enemy tried to be smart—banging headache, heavy body—but my strong-willed spirit refused to bow. I showed up anyway 💪🏽 And showing up changed everything.

"My first miracle? 👉🏽 A strategic seat close to the altar at 7pm when I got there despite the thick crowd— And by divine leading, 3 sisters followed, and we all plugged into the same grace.

"With my head still pounding, I cried to EL ROL to single me out of the crowd—just like the woman with the issue of blood. And my EL ROL showed up 🙌🏽 Before Minister Sunmisola ministered, my strength returned and my vibe was fully restored!"

NSPPD Prayer Conference: Lady's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Uzezi Oghale Oyetungase said:

"Thank God for His Faithfulness."

Chiti Mulenga said:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

Urenna Uzoukwu-Nkwocha said:

"It was truly an experience.

"I plugged in online, I no dey find handle crowd but maybe I will give it a trial next year.

"Jesus is always glorified!"

