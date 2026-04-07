CBN's takeover of Union Bank reveals trillions in financial abuses and mismanagement by former leadership

A forensic audit uncovered a $300 million shadow loan scandal and illegal withdrawals from depositor funds

Union Bank's recovery signals hope for Nigeria's banking sector amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

In a stunning regulatory crackdown, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) swept aside the former owners and directors of Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) in January 2024, installing new leadership amid allegations of financial abuses running into many trillions of naira.

A forensic audit report, obtained this week, lays bare the explosive details of manipulation, loan fraud and depositor fund raids that threatened the survival of one of Nigeria’s first-generation commercial banks.

CBN's takeover of the Yetunde Oni-led Union Bank causes buzz. Credit: Union Bank

Source: Original

The forensic bombshell

According to a report by The Nation, investigators uncovered a web of deceit: falsified financial reports, fraudulent handling of foreign loans, unethical financial engineering and unauthorised withdrawals of customer deposits.

At the heart of the scandal was Titan Trust Bank, the former owners’ investment vehicle, which had merged with Union Bank.

What the public never knew was that Titan carried a massive, unhedged $300 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). This toxic debt was quietly dumped onto Union Bank’s books, triggering a cascade of desperate cover-ups.

The $300 million shadow loan scandal

Shockingly, the same $300 million facility was folded into a larger $490 million war chest used to buy Union Bank shares.

The bank itself was then saddled with full responsibility for repayment – effectively using depositors’ money to finance its own takeover. No currency hedge was ever put in place.

By the third quarter of 2025, revaluation losses alone had ballooned to ₦396 billion, with interest and fees exceeding ₦147 billion.

The former directors enjoyed ownership perks while leaving the bank, and ultimately the Nigerian taxpayer, to shoulder the crushing foreign-currency burden.

Even more revealing, forensic teams discovered that offshore loans meant for on-lending to customers were illegally rerouted into multi-million-dollar swap deals with the CBN itself.

The Guardian reported that the regulator was never told the true purpose of the funds, while offshore lenders received false reports. The deception was total.

Depositors’ funds looted in plain sight

The audit also exposed direct raids on Union Bank’s liquidity. In one brazen move, $58 million was yanked from the bank’s coffers to settle maturing obligations on the secret Afreximbank loan.

Total inappropriate withdrawals surpassed $100 million, triggering a full-blown foreign-currency liquidity crisis. Customers’ money had become the private piggy bank of those who were supposed to protect it.

CBN’s dramatic rescue mission

A senior forensic analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the CBN’s intervention as the only thing standing between Union Bank and outright collapse.

“The takeover gave the bank a soft landing,” the source said. “Without it, the spill-over effects across the entire financial system could have been catastrophic.”

Under the new board and management, Union Bank has staged a remarkable fightback. Market share is rebounding, maturing obligations are being met on time, and the lender is on track to raise the fresh ₦200 billion capital needed to keep its national banking licence.

CBN holds the line after court ruling

On 25 March 2026, the Federal High Court in Lagos delivered a judgment on the CBN’s actions.

In a strongly worded statement, the apex bank said it is reviewing the Certified True Copy but stressed that Union Bank’s status “has not changed.” The lender remains under CBN oversight.

As the broader sector celebrated the successful recapitalisation of 33 banks, the CBN noted that “a limited number of institutions remain subject to ongoing regulatory and judicial processes.”

Yet it reassured the public: every bank, including those under intervention, remains fully operational. Customers can bank with confidence.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN clarifies the takeover of Union Bank over abuses. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

The Union Bank saga is far from over. But the forensic report has ripped the veil off one of the most audacious financial scandals in recent Nigerian banking history, and shown why decisive regulatory action, however controversial, was the only way to protect depositors and the system itself.

Court nullifies CBN’s dissolution of Union Bank board

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ruled that the Central Bank of Nigeria acted beyond its statutory powers when it dissolved the board and management of Union Bank of Nigeria in January 2024.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke set aside all actions taken by the CBN-appointed board and ordered the immediate restoration of the former leadership of the bank, The Cable reported.

The court directed that the previous board, led by Farouk Mohammed Gumel, alongside the management team, be reinstated without delay.

Source: Legit.ng