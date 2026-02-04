A Nigerian nurse has shared the scary story of a 36-weeek pregnant woman who suffered from severe pre-eclampsia

A Nigerian nurse shared a harrowing account of a 36-week pregnant woman who suffered from severe pre-eclampsia.

The woman's condition was so critical that it left many in tears, and the nurse's hands were still shaking as she recounted the incident.

Pregnant woman suffers pre-eclampsia at 36 weeks

The post, shared by @presh on TikTok, detailed the heartbreaking scenes that transpired in the hospital.

The woman had walked into the hospital with visible symptoms, including heavy eyes, a swollen face, and dangerously high blood pressure.

Her complaints seemed normal at first, mentioning a severe headache, weakness, and decreased fetal movement.

However, her condition quickly deteriorated, with her blood pressure readings indicating severe pre-eclampsia.

As medical staff struggled to explain her condition, the woman suddenly grabbed the bed rail and expressed feelings of dizziness.

Her eyes rolled back, and she stopped responding to calls and physical stimuli. The situation escalated, with oxygen being administered and alarms blaring, as the mother-to-be's life hung in the balance.

The medical team sprang into action, rushing her into the operating theatre for an emergency caesarean section.

Despite the chaos, fear gripped the room as the woman remained unresponsive.

The surgeon worked swiftly, delivering a baby boy who initially showed no signs of life until the paediatrician's intervention saved the baby, and weak cries filled the room.

However, the mother's condition remained critical, with her eyes still rolled back and her body motionless.

The atmosphere was tense until her fingers twitched, and she slowly regained consciousness, asking about her baby. The reunion brought tears to the eyes of the medical staff, who had feared the worst.

In the nurse's words:

"What happened in our theatre yesterday. My hands are still shaking as I type this. She came into the hospital walking fully conscious, talking and holding her belly. A 36 week pregnant woman. Her complaints sounded simple at first. "Please nurse", I have severe headache, my body is weak and my baby haven't been moving well since morning. Her face looks tired. Her eyes looks heavy. We checked her blood pressure. Very high, i mean dangerously high protein in her urine, swollen face and warning sign everywhere. severe pre eclampsia. Before we could even finish explaining, she suddenly grabbed the bed rail and say nurse i feel dizzy. And then it happened. her eyes rolled back. All white and she stopped responding. we called her name loudly, no respond. we shook her gently, pinched her, still nothing. Within seconds the room changed. Oxygen was applied. If lines rushed in. The monitor alarms started screaming. The baby was still inside her and now the mother was slipping away.

"She was rushed into the theater for an emergency caesarean section. Inside the operation room fear sat with us. her eyes were still rolled back. she wasn't responding to voice, pain or touch. The anaesthetist kept calling name, still nothing. The surgeon said quietly but firmly, "We cannot not wait any longer". The incision was made. Baby was delivered fast. A baby boy. No cry. The paediatrician moved immediately. Suction, Oxygen and stimulation was all done. seconds felt like years. then a weak cry, then another. Relief felt through the room but it didn't last because the mother still haven't woken up. minutes passed. Her eyes were still white. Her body still. Then suddenly her fingers twitched just once. everyone froze. We called her name again. This time. Her eyelids fluttered. Slowly. painfully. She opened her eyes. Confused. Disoriented.

"The first thing she whispered was: My baby. Where it's my baby?? We brought the baby closer. The cry filled the theater. Tears rolled down her face and down ours too because moment earlier we thought we were losing her. Today the theater became a place of fear, silence, prayer and mercy. Two lives stood at the edge. Both came back and we were reminded again; sometimes emergency comes quietly. Sometimes collapse comes suddenly and sometimes miracles happen after everyone has already lost hope. To every mother reading this. Your testimony will not die. You will not loose your life during labour. Your baby will survive. Your blessings will not be thrown away. Whatever looks lost, God will return it with life. A baby born for conclusion. A mother saved by mercy. protected by heaven. This was not medicine. This was a miracle that refused to stay silent.

Reactions as nurse shares experience with pregnant woman

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@senorita said:

"I'm pregnant please lord save me me and my baby and all the pregnant women will come out alive in Jesus name amen ooo."

@AGBEKE MED STORE said:

"I feel cold. I’m 38 weeks 5days, My water broke but there’s no sign of labor for good 3day. The Doctor said the baby isn’t safe anymore bcs there’s no fluid left in there that the only option left is CS, tears roiled down in my face, my hope was lost. I was terrified hubby was crying. Then the senior Doc came in and said. Let’s try and induce her. And God really came through for me. I deliver my baby safe and sound. It was a miracle."

@Ibe Kamsi reacted:

"Meanwhile you write so well, very articulated!! Well-done Nurse and GOD bless you and every other HEALTH practitioner/personnel out there. AMEN!!"

@DIMPLE QUIN 444 added:

"Me when I had my two girlss normally and then I come to my third born a boy,I was in pain for almost 12 good hours until my baby stopped moving, he couldn't move pain stopped but his heart was still beating, doctors suggested a cs I declined bcoz of fear I thought I won't make it alive I cried my eyes out until I looked at my baby's suitcase full of clothings and I asked myself what if I lose my baby where am I gonna put all this stuff, I accepted a cs for the 1st time in my life and doctors did well we both made it out my son is 9months old. To all pregnant mothers all is well you will deliver safely Amen."

