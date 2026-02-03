In the wake of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene's death, a medical laboratory scientist has recommended a valve type that people should install

According to her, the valve allows free flow of drainage and would prevent snakes and other reptiles from finding their way into your toilet

Reactions have followed the lab scientist's recommendation, as netizens share how their fear of snakes has heightened in the past few days and how it has affected how they go about their businesses in their homes

Obidi Nora, a medical laboratory scientist, has publicly showcased a 4-inch valve, recommending it to people to use in their toilets to prevent snakes and other reptiles from gaining entry.

This comes amid fear of snakes in the Nigerian polity, heightened by the tragic demise of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died from a snakebite on Saturday, January 31, after being bitten in her Abuja residence

Toilet valve recommendation by lab scientist

In a Facebook post, Nora said the advice became necessary after it was established that snakes usually find their way into people's homes in Abuja through the toilet.

Sharing a picture of the 4-inch valve, Nora said it is a non-return valve with a plastic lock-up valve, which allows a free flow of drainage and prevents the waste from returning.

She said the benefit of this valve is that snakes and other reptiles can't enter your toilets through the valve.

"Since it has been established that most snakes in Abuja homes comes in through the toilet. It's advisable for everyone to pay attention to the sewage area by installing the 4" non return valve, a plastic with a lock up valve that allows free flow of drainage and makes it unable to return back. In that case snakes, and other reptiles won't be able to find their way through to your WC," she wrote.

Toilet valve: Lab scientist's advice stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the medical laboratory scientist's advice below:

Nkiru Okoye said:

"My God, I came online late last night, every post is talking about snake, my body was doing me somehow, if leather shift my eyes go open. The way I use my eyes to ransack my apartment eeh.

"God abeg oh."

Okwu Finix said:

"To stay inside my room don dey fear me, I no enjoy sleep last night any small sound nah to jump up point torch....una abeg naw, e don do.

"Make nanya rest in peace."

T-i King Tok-wealth Innocent Pigak said:

"The way I attacked my black USB cord yesterday erhhh, I kept hitting it hard and screaming until my cousin heard my voice, he walked in and picked it up, he looked at me with surprised eyes, hissed, then burst out laughing..."

Scholar Ugochi Edwin said:

"Since one early morning I saw a big rat jumping in and out of my toilet, na so I dey close am,if I wan use,I dey fess knock make anything way dey there no say the original owner wan use am."

Juliet Juliet said:

"Right from time I get custard rubber I dey use pee for night then it in the morning I go flush it,Na only me dey stay I nor get strength for any evil emergency, God forbid."

Leo Tony Blair said:

"I remember the last time I traveled to Abuja,I stayed in my guy place we are 3guys in the room at midnight one of us went to pee. Thank God there was light, my guy saw snake inside toilet he screamed the rest of us jump-up sleep clear for my eyes."

Elizabeth Osojie Gold said:

"Since yesterday I haven't slept.

"I was checking round my compound blocking every single hole I see.

"No evil shall see us."

Aproko Doctor reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that health influencer Aproko Doctor shared how Nanyah's death could have been prevented.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Aproko Doctor said the singer's death showed a deeper problem within Nigeria's healthcare system.

According to him, snake bites happen in many parts of the world. He added that deaths like that of Nanyah are preventable when hospitals are properly equipped.

