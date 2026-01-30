A young Nigerian lawyer has taken to social media to celebrate days after a German language school reacted to her post.

The lady had made a sensitive post that immediately caught the attention of the German language school.

The school has, however, started fulfilling its promises to the young lady following her viral tweet

A German language school that had promised to teach a young lady German and also employ her has started fulfilling its promises, as the lady gives an update on social media.

The said lady, who is a lawyer, took to the comment section of a post quoted by the German language school on January 25.

German language school rewards lawyer with classes and employment opportunity. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hiroshi Higuchi, Twitter/ifemi_LLB

Source: Twitter

Lady secures German language scholarship

After the German language school reacted to a post, the lady, @ifemi_LLB, commented on the page to try her luck and expressed her desire to learn the German language.

She wrote:

"See free work o😭 Make me self go study German language like this."

Seeing her post, the German language school, @germanlang25, reacted and issued a challenge, asking her to do something important.

The post by the German language school read:

"1k retweets, we teach you German from A1 to B2 and also employ you‼️ You have 72 hours!!"

Before the deadline expired, the lady, who is a lawyer, was able to fulfill the challenge, which was later verified by the German language school.

On January 29, the lady, @ifemi_LLB, took to her page again to announce that the German language school had started fulfilling its promises.

She shared a screenshot showing the chat she had with a student of the German language school, who was ready to send her the class timetable so she could start learning the language.

German language school starts fulfilling promise to lawyer. Photo Source: Twitter/ifemi_LLB

Source: Twitter

She wrote on her page and attached the screenshot of the chat:

"Talk about fulfilling promises… I got a scholarship to study German language at @germanlang25 and my classes will start very soon. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. If you can see me, just tell me congratulations😭."

The post confirms the promise made by the German language school to teach the lady German and later employ her.

Reactions as lady set to begin classes

@gbolaha_n9 said:

"Can I have this kinda opportunity too ? It’s being my dream to be fluent in German and aspiring to work in Germany soon."

@StatsbyJordan shared:

"I’ve been learning Spanish for a while now, Give me platform let me learn German too."

@UMUSANI_ wrote:

"Why you don't give chances like these to Rwandans? Why always us??"

@Omofebruary added:

"Hi guys,do you by any chance do online teaching? I started taking German classes after lockdown in 2020,but got transferred and couldn’t continue,I might just start again seeing this."

@Dotun88 shared:

"This one no know say Nigerians no dey use something like this play😂. Una need 10k reposts sef, we dey ground."

@OluwatunmiseMi8 said:

"I have a B. A in German. I have a B2 Onset Certificate. In 2024, I participated in a DAAD conference for German students. I am deeply passionate about teaching and learning to teach. In June 2025, I was selected for a study trip to Baden-Württemberg. I would make a capable teacher."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate who finished university with a third-class degree revealed he got a job before many of his classmates.

Nigerian lady gets job after three years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady finally got a job after three years without work.

She finished school in 2024 and had a hard time finding a job. She shared her happiness online and thanked God for helping her.

Source: Legit.ng