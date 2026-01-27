A Nigerian lady shared a short video on TikTok showing what she witnessed firsthand at a church in Akwa Ibom state

In the video, she captured the large number of bicycles outside the church, which belonged to members that attended the service

The video sparked massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users sharing their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok disclosing the mode of transportation favoured by some churchgoers in Akwa Ibom state.

The video captured an interesting sight outside a church, with a large number of bicycles parked outside, belonging to members of the congregation.

Lady surprised to see the number of bicycles inside a church in Akwa Ibom state.

Lady displays plenty bicycles at Akwa Ibom check

Identified as @xoxo_monaa on TikTok, the lady spoke about the prevalence of bicycles as a mode of transportation for some church members.

"POV: You went to church in Akwa Ibom. Leave bicycles for them," the video's caption read.

The video sparked lots of reactions, with some people praising the church members for their economical choice of transportation.

Lady posts video of the large number of bicycles inside a church in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @xoxo_monaa/TikTok.

Reactions as plenty bicycles are seen at Akwa Ibom church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@D'rizz Khalifa said:

"Godliness plus contentment is great gain."

@MW_Crochels asked:

"Wetin Dey sup?"

@Wicked Emmanuel said:

"Location In Akwa-ibom also serving

@OMAH said:

"The bike’s no carry umbrella here."

@giftola said:

"So Wetin you been dey expect before, you should be happy you no see wheelbarrows there, we no like stress."

@PERRY MARTIN reacted:

"Solomon asked for Wisdom, and God added Wealth. Abraham asked for a Son, and God gave him generations. This new week, may God give you more than you ask for."

@DR SPY said:

"We are one person making it in different ways God bless you all for making mobility easy."

@Moto Mik reacted:

"I went to church on my bike a couple weeks ago and now I can’t because snow."

@SKYE COLLECTION BOUTIQUE said:

"Those Odogwu way you de find na dem carry those bike come church but you no know."

@USER_IS_SAVAGE said:

"The funniest truth be those men guide pass a lot of people cruising in their Mercedes and other flashy rides."

@Kri$ reacted:

"Alll na business men o, this people get like 5 shops extension o."

@Oluebubemaris reacted:

"Make dem try come my area come pack those bicycle before the end of service nah only one go remain no matter how tight the security is omoh."

@ANAMBRA CHEF/EVENT CATERER said:

See the post below:

4 Nigerian women ride bicycles to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing some Nigerian women going to church on their bicycles went viral on TikTok.

The women were spotted riding into the church premises in a convoy of bicycles, and many people were thrilled.

