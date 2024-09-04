A video showing some Nigerian women going to church on their bicycles has gone viral on TikTok

The women were spotted riding into the church premises in a convoy of bicycles and many people were thrilled

The video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who said the women's lives are simple and interesting

Some Nigerian women are trending online due to the mode of transportation they use while going to church.

A video which has gone viral on TikTok showed the women riding to church on bicycles.

The women rode bikes in convoy into the church. Photo credit: TikTok/@mythology1245.

Source: TikTok

The women were four in number and all of them were riding on their bicycles.

The video was posted @mythology1245, the women rode into the church premises in a convoy.

The video attracted a lot of reactions as people said they loved the simplicity of the women.

The clip is captioned:

"Just do your best and be happy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as women ride bicycles into church

@king Castro said:

"My grandma no fit ride, na to just Dey fly for night."

@JUSTSOCHI said:

"Remember when my mum pulled up to pick me up from school with this type of bike. Mums are the best."

@sabi mama said:

"E sure me say those women na Isoko."

@Omahlay/Godwin said:

"Land cruiser full option. On a convoy mode."

@uchennaubah2 said:

"This is Imo state. Nothing you want to tell me about them, na them."

@mescribejigs said:

"Troop clear road for squad."

@Emmanuel E said:

"This is how it used to be in my village in Imo state, but these days bicycles are outdating gradually. Forgetting the exercise impact to the body."

@talent show said:

"Are they not going to make mistake and carry another ones bike?"

@iremass said:

"It was a Benz to our mother's those days."

Man rides bicycle to work

A Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car.

The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars.

He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle.

Source: Legit.ng