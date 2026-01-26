A student of Deeper Life High School, Enugu campus, has emerged as the second runner-up in the Interswitch Spak 7.0 competition

The Interswitch Spak 7.0 competition is an annual national science contest in Nigeria, which promotes the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects among secondary school students

In a Facebook post, the school owned by Pastor (Dr.) W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, reacted to the student's feat, which saw him walk home with N5 million

David Solomon Ezemma, who finished in third place in the Interswitch Spak 7.0 competition, an annual national science competition designed to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics STEM subjects.

David won N5 million for emerging as the second runner-up in the keen contest and brought pride to his school.

Deeper Life School reacts to student's win

In a Facebook post on January 26, the school celebrated the student, who studies at its Enugu campus.

Sharing a picture of David, Deeper Life High School prayed for greater heights for him.

"We celebrate you David.

"Greater heights in Jesus nam," the school wrote.

Internet users joined the school in celebrating the brilliant student's feat. Deeper Life High School is owned and founded by Pastor (Dr.) W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

The faith-based, co-educational boarding school has numerous campuses across Nigeria.

People celebrate Deeper Life High School student

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Deeper Life High School post below:

Ezema Evelyn said:

"To God be the glory, more powers to your elbow."

Ebunoluwa Ogunmolu said:

"I hope those people that have the insinuation that Deeperlife is the worst should see this again ooo.Proudly Deeperlife member anyday anytime....We are always taking the lead.

"Let this milestone go viral oo."

Opal Alani said:

"Ebunoluwa Ogunmolu "always" is a very broad word".

"I don't think people doubt THIS SCHOOL. Don't get it mixed up with when its religious stance is being addressed."

Onuh John said:

"Glory to God for this great feat. Congratulations, David Solomon best in Mathematics during his primary school years at @DaisiesAcademyAbuja. I was proud to be his teacher."

