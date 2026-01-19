A Nigerian man cried out online after stumbling upon an unusual kind of roofing used in an uncompleted building

In a video, he showed the firewood pieces joined together on the roof of the house, expressing his shock

The video drew massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users sharing their opinions in the comments

A man has raised an alarm online after seeing where firewood is being used as a roofing material for a building.

He posted a video on TikTok which sparked concern and debate among citizens on the platform.

Man displays building roofed with firewood

The unusual pattern was captured in a video shared by the concerned individual, who expressed surprise.

In the clip posted by @hafiz on TikTok, he showed a building under construction with firewood used as a substitute for traditional roofing materials.

This left many viewers on the platform stunned and questioning the country's building standards.

"Nigeria e don reach level wey we go dey use firewood do roofing?" the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of 'firewood' roofing

The clip quickly gained attention on tiktok with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

The use of firewood for roofing raised concerns about safety and sustainability, as some people claimed it poses a fire hazard and may not provide adequate protection.

They emphasised the importance of using proper building materials to ensure the structural integrity and safety of buildings.

@kingdexterg8 said:

"The woods wey dey ontop our family roof wey be say they never born my papa self since dey build ham and the roof still stand gidigba."

@shado said:

"Those wood is stronger and highly resistant to termite without even coating it. I was thinking this type of wood was over forested and you couldn't find it anymore. It also relaxed during the harmattan season instead of cracking. The only problem is that they could have straightened it properly first before using it."

@Funding with Rita Laverne said:

"House when the owner dey send money from abroad before he go come they don pop am he no go know the kind wood when they use roof am."

@julius said:

"This is the best wood my carpenter recommended for me he said it’s the best and brr I followed his instructions after the the roofing when it was time for POP work the POP guy said he is glad I got this wood that it’s the best but is people don’t know about it."

@Dmj aljalil added:

"Na bcox we are so lost in kati kati. This log of woods are better than all those rubbish we buy Frm sawmill. They ve been tested and trusted by our father's."

