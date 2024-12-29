A lady discovered that there is a house in Lagos which does not look like a normal building but was specially constructed

Halley said she discovered that the upside-down house was a tourist attraction in Lagos, as many people visit it

When Halley entered the building, she discovered that most things in it were structured in an upside-down position

A lady discovered that there is a house in Lagos that was deliberately designed and built to be upside down.

Halley said she had never known such a house existed in Lagos until she checked it out at Landmark Lagos.

The lady visited a house built upside down at Landmark Lagos. Photo credit: TiKTok/Halley.

The video shared by Halley shows that the upside-down house in Lagos is a tourist attraction.

Many people visit the place to feel the building and know what the inside looks like.

When Halley entered the building, she marvelled at how it was designed.

Most of the things inside the house were designed to be upside down.

Halley said:

"Walking in felt like stepping into a dream. Everything was virtually upside down immediately we entered inside. Tables were hanging from ceilings, cabinets upside down, even the fridge."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of house built upside down in Lagos

@hawee said:

"Flip your phone and enjoy the video."

@Accessories_byempressjewels said:

"Watching the video is making me dizzy."

@Chinenye said:

"I just flipped my phone upside down I no get strength."

@jenniz_daisy said:

"You suppose enter upside down."

@Folu said:

"There is nothing wey person no go see for this Lagos."

@La’Manera said:

"Watching it alone is making me dizzy."

@YUNGRUFF Promotions said:

"I feel dizzy watching this."

@STEPHANIE said:

"Watching the video alone is making me nauseous and dizzy now talk less of being inside there, I go just faint."

@Dami said:

"Omo plenty places dey for this Lagos o."

