A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a male client who tried to negotiate 'poorly' for a job

According to a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat which she shared online, the client tried to price her a low sum of N7,000 for a website design

Reacting to the client's poor negotiation, the website designer immediately blocked him and subsequently shared their chat online

A Nigerian web designer has expressed her annoyance over a recent business conversation with a client.

The client had attempted to negotiate an unusually low price for a project, and this didn't sit well with her.

Web designer posts chat with client

The duo's WhatsApp chat, which immediately circulated on X, showed the client offering a sum far below the expected rate for professional website design services.

Identified as @webdesignerng on X, the web designer called out the client and expressed anger.

In the post, she reiterated her disbelief at the client’s attempt to undervalue her work with her negotiation.

According to the messages, the client tried to propose a payment of N7,000 for the completion of a website, an amount the designer considered unreasonably low given the scope and standard of the project.

"Good morning. So what's our conclusion? N7k for the website design? Naira of course," the client said.

Following the chat, the designer decided to block the client, cutting off further communication with him.

She then posted the chat publicly, causing massive engagement from followers and internet users.

She captioned the post:

"I'm dead."

Reactions trail web designer's chat with client

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Oluwaseyi Samuel said:

"Dey no rate you at all. I can't even fix a custom button for that."

Fave wrote:

"But why did you nah ask him Naira or dollars? Oh Ye of little faith. Man said Naira ofc."

Mr Snow said:

"You should have accepted the deal, then print a "Hello World" and deploy on a free domain for him. That's what his ₦7k is worth. Next time learn to have fun."

Ifeanyi Maulepe said:

"I'm going to call you out on this one. Most customers don't understand what it takes to build and ship a website. They don't have this technical mindset, which means they'll always price you extremely low. It is your job to educate the client on the price range, not block him."

Vinniharu said:

"Clients and audacity. Omo I’ve been told to build a Wordpress website for one course selling platform and the guy said I need the experience so I can grow more. I should use the experience to eat."

Tinydawgg reacted:

"I charged one guy for a basic 5page website 350k. Bro said someone told him they could do it for 70k I said ok. Howww na? You've not written contents, optimised images, figured out right pallets for the brand and gsap animations, ontop of all these, your fee nova join o."

See the post below:

