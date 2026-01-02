A Nigerian graduate has gone viral on social media after a screenshot captured her Cumulative Grade Point Average in school

The new graduate of engineering proudly shared a photo via her official account which confirmed that she emerged as the top student of her class

Massive congratulatory messages trailed her post as netizens applauded her for bagging first class honours

A Nigerian graduate of engineering, Azubuike Goodness Uchechukwu, has wowed netizens on TikTok with her academic achievement.

A photo showing her Cumulative Grade Point Average was shared online, and it sparked excitement on TikTok.

Female engineering graduate hits 4.91 CGPA. Photo credit: @goody03/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady graduates with first class honours

The graduate's exceptional performance in school had earned her top spot in her class, a feat that did not go unnoticed by the online community.

Identified as @goody03 on TikTok, the proud graduate shared a screenshot of her academic record, which showed her outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average.

Her post, which confirmed a CGPA of 4.91, attracted loads of congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

Many took to her page to applaud her outstanding result, with some of them desiring to also make their loved ones proud.

Speaking on her achievement, the new graduate said her success was a proof of her faith in God, linking her first-class honours to God's grace and goodness.

She counselled others seeking similar success to put God first, promising that everything else would fall into place.

Her closing remark was a confident declaration of future success for all her admirers, assuring them that they would reach greater heights.

In her words:

"First class honours. I am a Testament of God’s grace and goodness. For everyone wanting to know the secret behind my success, here it is; Put God first and every other thing will align. Trust me. See you at the top."

Reactions as lady bags first class

The news of her academic achievement spread like wildfire, drawing reactions from TikTok users far and wide.

Many were inspired by her words, while others marvelled at her academic prowess.

Either way, Azubuike Goodness Uchechukwu had become an overnight sensation, her name and face familiar to thousands who had never known her before.

@Divinegrace said:

"Goddddd. This is all I ask. I'm a 200 level Chemical Engineering Student now and in 100l I made a Cgpa of 4.83. God please help me maintain it to the end."

@Oluwaseyi said:

"So it was you, I was so proud and I don’t know you! I heard 4.91 I shouted then I heard from the department civil engineering I shouted!! (I’m so proud!)."

@Dihy_mma reacted:

"Girl I was clapping for youuu and yelling!!!! Civil Engineering! 4.91! Literal goosebumps! A whole Valedictorian!!!! Proud of you stranger."

@Sandee said:

"God keh? Girl, you did it all by yourself!!! It’s your hard work and effort! Let no being take your glory!!!"

@Slim_Nita added:

"Congratulations baby girl. Welcome to the Civil Engineering World. I love it when I see ladies in the Engineering world. Let’s make a difference in the Engineering world. Let’s speak through our actions by telling them that the Engineering world does not belong to the Men anymore but women also."

