The UK government has outlined the exact financial requirements foreigners must meet before their student visa application can be approved

Applicants must demonstrate they can cover three specific costs, including living expenses for themselves and any dependants

The official guidance specifies what counts as acceptable financial evidence and who is required to provide it

The United Kingdom government has published clear financial requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be granted a Student or Child Student visa, setting out three core expenses every applicant must prove they can afford.

The requirement is not simply about having the money available but about proving it to the satisfaction of UK Visas and Immigration.

The UK governmentshares the expenses foreigners must prove before getting a student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Expenses foreigners prove for UK student visa

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants are required to show they have enough money to pay for their:

Course fees

Personal living costs while in the country

Partner or children’s living costs, if they are bringing them on their visa

Failing to provide satisfactory evidence on any of these three points can result in a visa refusal.

UK: What financial evidence must show

Applicants are expected to present financial documents that confirm the funds have been held consistently, typically over a 28-day period, before the date of application. The money must be genuinely accessible, meaning it cannot be held under conditions that would prevent the applicant from drawing on it.

The living costs an applicant must account for vary depending on where they will be studying. Those attending institutions in London are required to show higher available funds than those studying elsewhere in the country, reflecting the difference in the cost of living between the capital and other regions.

In a similar report, the UK government also published an official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from proving they have enough money to support themselves during their studies.

UK: Special visa for 1 foreign category

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published details of the British National (Overseas) visa, a special immigration route open to a specific category of foreign nationals.

The BNO visa is available to British nationals (overseas) aged 18 and above, as well as children of BNO holders born on or after 1 July 1979.

Source: Legit.ng