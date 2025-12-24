A woman who wants to get married in 2025 wrote it down with faith and added a particular date she wants the marriage to happen

According to the woman identified as Priscilla, she wants to get married on December 27, 2025 with her introduction happening on December 20

However, December 20, 2025 has since come to pass and the introduction didn't happen as she prayed, prompting netizens to ask her to continue to believe

A single woman who is wishing to get married in 2025 has written her heart desire down as a prayer point.

The woman put down the date she wants to get married and turned it into a prayer point.

A lady who wrote down the date she wished to get married shared her experience. Photo credit: TikTok/@prissyprie8 and Getty Images/Burazin.

According to a post on TikTok, the user, known as Priscilla wrote down the dates for her introduction and wedding.

She wanted her introduction to hold on December 20, 2025 and the wedding proper to follow on December 27. She said she wrote the prayer point two years ago, yet, it has failed to come to pass.

Priscilla wrote:

"Wrote that with faith two years back. Still hoping and still waiting on my Heavenly Father to answer my inner prayer."

The photo she posted also shows that she was wearing a rubber band on her 'ring finger' as a demonstration of faith. But nothing has happened so far as she has remained single.

Lady who wrote marriage as her prayer point fails to get married: TikTok/@prissyprie8.

Reactions as single lady shows prayer point she wrote two years ago

@San Sylvia said:

"Are you in a relationship? Because December is a few weeks from now."

@PrincessFaithEleojo said:

"2016: I prayed and wrote down 2020 as my wedding year but guess what? I am still single in 2025. In God’s time it will happen."

@Honest for Christ said:

"In 2023 I marked my calendar claiming my wedding to be 6th September 2025 and guess what God did I wedded on 13th September 2025."

@Marc Creates VA said:

"I hope you are not worried about the prayer seeing that time has gone. At his right time, God makes things happen. He is perfecting your man and he keeps what belongs to you. I want you to know that all things work together for Good for those that love the lord and are called according to his purpose."

@Wambuiversion40 said:

"When I remember I prayed and fasted for a partner and I'm now divorced weeeuh God forgive me! tondu I'd not want to be that blind ever again in life! God remember her.... Grant her her hearts desires and bless her with a great partner amen!"

@mimiemelzs said:

"I wrote mine at the beginning of this year 12 Dec 2025 and I’m now single I’m hopping for a miracle as well let’s hope for our miracles together."

