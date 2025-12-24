A young lady shared how she got married, lost her husband and pregnancy in 2025 and other things she went through

A 25-year-old lady was emotional as she listed the things that happened to her in 2025.

She shared how her husband died, and she lost her child, alongside other events.

A lady shares her heartbreaking experiences in 2025.

In a TikTok post by @sallymacharias, the lady made an emotional request to God.

She said in her post:

“2025 was my year. I become a mrs, I got pregnant, My hubby deployed, I turned 25, My hubby never came back I became a widow - - I cried my heart out on valentines.

“I lost my child, I burried my soldier, I got depressed, I lost friendship, I lost my auras. Very jobless. Did my story in Shared Moments, Positive feedback and negative ones

“I really want 2026 to be nice. That’s all, my only prayer is 2026 to be easy for me. I really want 2026 to be nice.”

See her emotional TikTok post below:

Reactions trail young widow's emotional story

@Mwansa Kasuli said:

"You know I thought my financial problems were massive but this is too much for a person, last straw can’t compare."

@Official _Mercie said:

"The Lord promised he will restore every thing that was eaten by a locust he surely give u a smile in ur heart and face again he will restore."

@Derrick Onyando said:

"It shall be well Sally. Jesus is on the throne and He is the Helper of men. I am committing myself to pray for you...God will help you and your 2026 is better,greater,brighter,and blessed."

@Merci.Linah said:

"You think you're going through a lot, until you meet pple going through worse.Hugs stranger. May the Almighty answer your prayers."

@Tekky said:

"Hey stranger, hugs. We serve a living God. After Job went all he went through, Satan was seeking a negative confession from Job to God, gladly, you're still hopeful that you will receive restoration. Sevenfold is all I pray for you."

@Olaamherbs said:

"Dear lord, please strengthen this woman,let 2026 be a year of testimony for her because she have been through a lot already,give back all she lost in multiple folds,give her happiness that will last in Jesus name. Sending you hugs and love."

A lady shares how she got married and lost her husband in 2025.

