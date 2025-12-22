A Nigerian lady stirred social media reactions after she shared what she did to the door of her store when she was moving out

The lady, who is a businesswoman was the one who fixed the door so she detached it when she was relocating from the shop

A lot of social media users who saw her action said if they fixed an item in an apartment, they would also remove it when moving out

A Nigerian lady who was moving out of a shop she rented decided to detach the door of the shop.

It appears she was the one who fixed the door when she moved into the shop and so she wasn't ready to leave for the landlord.

In her post which she shared on TikTok, the lady, @shindabhairworld6 suggested that she has had issues with the landlord.

The video shows moment the door glassed door was being removed. She said:

"If e reach your turn, leave am for one landlord. I no wicked. I only followed the rules. First to do no dey pain."

People commenting on the post say they will remove anything they install in a rented apartment or store before moving out.

In another video, the lady had said her shop rent was increased from N600k to N1 million.

She said:

"Upon all the frustrations them dey give me,them still get mind increase my shop rent from 600k to 1.2million just because they sell my sales is always massive in the shop. This is a notification that we are moving our store to a better place,more videos coming."

Reactions as lady removes door she installed in rented store

@Eyinju wine,liquor and drinks

"I love this."

@Styled by anike said:

"I am proud of you."

@D kings👑cut and spa said:

"Am doing this soon them think say them dey mad them never no Wetin dey my mind."

@KITCHEN APPLIANCES IN LAGOS said:

"This one na real aura for aura."

@khey's beauty Port said:

"No leave anything oooo."

@Victoria said:

"I can never support this Haba."

@Angela said:

"You no use red oil stain the paint join?"

