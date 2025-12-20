A Nigerian man has shared his experience as he observed how much fuel was being sold in his area after Dangote made changes to the price of fuel

The Ilorin-based man made the statement following the announcement by the president of Dangote Group on the fuel price reduction

He took to social media to mention the name of the filling station selling petrol at the lowest price in Ilorin, Kwara state capital

A Nigerian man has shared his observations about filling stations in Ilorin, Kwara state, following the announcement by Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, about a reduction in fuel prices.

Legit.ng reported the statement by the African business mogul, as he pegged the new petrol price at ₦739 per litre.

Dangote New Fuel Price: Nigerian Man Living in Ilorin Mentions Filling Station With Cheapest Petrol

Source: Facebook

While many individuals who visited filling stations could not immediately confirm the price, the statement by the Dangote Group president mentioned that the new price would take effect from Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Man observes filling stations amid Dangote's fuel price

Following Dangote’s statement, the man identified as Elhadj Aboki on Facebook mentioned what he noticed about filling stations around his area.

He noted that since Dangote reduced the price of fuel, filling stations in Ilorin had been reducing their prices as well.

The man mentioned that a filling station known as Ayinlak was selling at the lowest price in his area.

Sharing photos of the filling station, the man wrote in his Facebook post:

"Since Dangote crashed the fuel price, filling stations across Ilorin have started reducing their rates. I passed by the station at Sango that Abdulganiy Saad posted about the other day, and after comparing prices with other stations, they are currently selling at the cheapest rate. You should check them out."

See the picture of the filling station below:

Dangote New Fuel Price: Nigerian Man Living in Ilorin Mentions Filling Station With Cheapest Petrol

Source: Facebook

Dangote new fuel: Reactions trail man's observation

Those who came across his post asked him about the filling station and what they observed about his post

Youshuph Olanrewaju said:

That's kind of odds challenges we're facing in ilorin but when there's high price or scarcity of fuel it's here you'll quickly notice.

Akin Dominic said:

Where is the reduction in this one?

Rasaq Raji said:

Is one litter really one litter?.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady informed social media users that petrol was sold at ₦739 per litre at a filling station in Lagos. The young lady, identified as Uloma Opurum, shared the update on Facebook and thanked God for the reduced fuel price.

Nigerian man confirms Dangote’s new fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after visiting a filling station following the announcement of a new fuel price by African businessman and Dangote Group president, Aliko Dangote.

The man mentioned how much he paid to fill his car’s fuel tank and shared evidence, including a receipt and a video, to support his claim.

He explained that he visited the filling station to confirm if the new price announced by Aliko Dangote was being implemented.

Source: Legit.ng