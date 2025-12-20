A Nigerian man has shared his experience as he observed how much fuel was being sold in his area after Dangote made changes to the price of fuel

The man made the statement following the announcement by the president of Dangote Group on the fuel price reduction

He took to social media to complain about the price of fuel at filling stations in his area, sparking reactions from fellow netizens

A Nigerian man, Ididioma Onoriode Wilson, has complained about filling stations in Delta State following the announcement by Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, about a reduction in fuel prices.

Legit.ng reported the statement by the African business mogul, as he pegged the new petrol price at ₦739 per litre.

Nigerian Man Laments How Much Filling Stations in His Area Sell Petrol Amid Dangote’s New Fuel Price

Source: UGC

While many individuals who visited filling stations could not immediately confirm the price, the statement by the Dangote Group president mentioned that the new price would take effect from Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Dangote fuel price: Man laments filling station price

Following Dangote’s statement, Ididioma took to his Facebook page to complain that filling stations around his area still sold fuel for N900.

He noted that if the announcement concerned the increment of fuel prices, most petroleum marketers would have swiftly implemented it.

The man captioned his post:

“Dangote announced pump price of fuel to be sold below N750 for more than a week now, still all filling stations in my area still Dey sell N900. If na increment since una for dor calibrate meter.”

In the video, he said:

“Una too wicked. Nigerians too wicked. Everybody go dey blame government say na them dey make us dey suffer, not knowing that we wey dey do business make us dey suffer. Una dey make una fellow Nigerians dey suffer.”

He added that the Matrix filling station in his area reduced its fuel price to less than N800, but the rest still sold for N900 and above.

Watch the video below:

Dangote fuel price: Reactions trail man’s complains

O'mimi Le Mario

Very wicked set of people

Okhueleigbe Unity said:

Greediness no go let them do the rightful thing ohh ...Until fight start

Esther Rich said:

Very confusion people

Ikewun Kingsley said:

Only thing wey dey rise up and come down for Nigeria nah Gbola. Deflation hardly implemented in Nigeria business owner.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady informed social media users that petrol was sold at ₦739 per litre at a filling station in Lagos. The young lady, identified as Uloma Opurum, shared the update on Facebook and thanked God for the reduced fuel price.

Nigerian man confirms Dangote’s new fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after visiting a filling station following the announcement of a new fuel price by African businessman and Dangote Group president, Aliko Dangote.

The man mentioned how much he paid to fill his car’s fuel tank and shared evidence, including a receipt and a video, to support his claim.

He explained that he visited the filling station to confirm if the new price announced by Aliko Dangote was being implemented.

Source: Legit.ng