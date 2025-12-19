A Nigerian lady who travelled with a night bus shared a video showing how she and her co-passengers sang worship songs

In the video which she posted on TikTok, passengers on the night bus could be heard singing solemnly as they were traveling

According to her, she decided to make use of a night bus because she discovered it was cheaper than flight which costs N300k

A Nigerian lady shared her experience travelling with a nigh bus during the Christmas festivities.

She recorded a video showing when she was in the night bus with her fellow passengers.

A Nigerian lady said she travelled by a night bus and paid N46k. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_uche and Getty Images/ollo.

Source: UGC

In the video which was posted by @the_uche, passengers in the bus could be heard singing praises and worship songs.

They sang solemnly as if they were afraid that something bad might happen to them.

According to the Uche, she made use of a night bus because it costs significantly less than travelling by flight.

She said a night bus cost her N46k while a flight ticket costs a whopping N300k.

Her words:

"Flight ticket: N300k, night bust: N46k. Traveling at night comes with free praise and worship… but the stress? Very loud on my face."

The Nigerian lady said she chose to travel by night bus because it is cheaper. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_uche.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travelles by night bus

@Cee_Jay said:

"After this praise and worship make person shaaa connect bluetooth play kakashe."

@MATCHMAKER11 said:

"Flight is 120k which one is 300k."

@Yomite said:

"Before they used to sing in bus people will not respond but now we can all hear people responding to the song."

@AmarachiLuv said:

"How far, hope una reach safely?"

@Daughter of grace said:

"Any spirit of bring porty million, I cast and bide in Jesus name, Amen."

@DeElite said:

"Question is : Must you travel every year for Xmas ? Una go just dey use Una life dey play."

@just_agirl207 said:

"How far you don reach? Na this post be your last post since o."

@Emmanuel said:

"I just dey reach now oooo.....you will reach safely too."

@NANCY PEARL said:

"Me way enter bus around 6to Anambra state yesterday I reach around 1:00 😹fear catch me ooo."

@ONEBOIOFLAGOS said:

"Me and you knw say u Dey sing with them so God go help una against bandit normal u go Dey watch reels."

@Elizabeth Oluebube said:

"The way I go stand till the prayer finish ehh .. mmunso must were onodu ohhhh."

@KAYZ said:

"If mmuo nso gbadata shaay you know say na heaven go be una destination."

@ChefNancy said:

"God protect you all in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

@QueenRose said:

"May God continue to protect you all."

Another lady shares her experience with night bus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the story of how she travelled from Lagos state to Aba, Abia state on a night bus.

According to the lady, she enjoyed the trip and arrived in Aba as planned without facing any problems on the road.

However, some people who saw the video said they would not travel by night especially as kidnappers are posing security threats in some parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng