A Nigerian lady who is a fashion designer shared a video narrating what she is going through in the hands of one of her customers

The customer is threatening to arrest her and send her to prison over what many social media users consider a minor issue

The lady shared a post on TikTok to narrate her own side of the story and also posted the Whatsapp messages the woman sent to her

A fashion designer has cried out on social media after she got a difficult customer who is making an unusual demand.

According to the lady who shared her story on Tiktok, the customer gave her a dress to make.

In her story, the fashion designer, @hikkychase_luxe, indicated that she charged the customer N210,000 for the job.

The customer had told her to use bottled water to iron the dress after making it, because according to her, using any other water would give her 'reactions'.

The fashion design said she bought bottled water and used same to iron the dress but the customer did not like the brand of water.

Now, the customer is threatening to arrest her and send her to jail if she fails to refund the money paid for the dress.

The customer said:

"I had to re watch this video again like 3 times to be sure what I saw was clear!! That isn't what I told you.... What's Evan bottle water!?? I told you Eva!!... Eva! Eva !! Eva!! Please refund me my part payment that I made.... I'm not interested. I'm not balancing you oh! and I'm giving you 7 hours to refund the deposit I already made...7 hours or you will be behind the bars! That I can promise you. I saw your page and I was really intrigued with your works! Got to my turn and you're offering me very annoying service! I didn't send you Evan bottle water."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fashion designer shares demand made by her customer

@Vicky Chic Hub said:

"I am the first in my generation/lineage to hear about dis kind of thing."

@Callme_West said:

"But wait is this real. Abi all frameeed for content sake."

@LARRY|Creator|Artist said:

“She should have asked?” Are you people being serious?? SWAN is nafdac approved so she did her job, how is she supposed to know there’s a preferred choice of water she wants. She’s a a fashion designer o, fashion designer no be food therapist o."

@Oyin Cakes & more said:

"That means if she wan wash the cloth na Eva she go use wash it?"

