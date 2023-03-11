A Nigerian lady laughed hard at her boyfriend as he fumbled in the kitchen while trying to prepare a meal

Like his mother, she asked him if he knew what he wanted to prepare and urged him to get on with it

According to her, she wanted him to realise that ladies do not play in the kitchen and that coking is not easy

A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches as she shared a video of her boyfriend fumbling in the kitchen.

With only a towel on, the man struggled to prepare a meal under the watchful eyes of his girlfriend.

She asked the confused-looking man if he knew what he was getting into to which he responded in the affirmative.

Despite clearly showing his cooking inabilities, the man refused to admit he cannot cook and continued to make a mess of himself.

His confused behaviour in the kitchen got his bae laughing out loud. She said she wanted him to realise that ladies do not play in the kitchen. The TikTok video has got many talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

alicesmith5705 said:

"Wahala for man that doesn't know how to cook."

Niffy kitchen 4 said:

"You know sabi cook anything."

Official_prince said:

"Wahala for guys wey no fit cook, thank God for my life sha."

Dhe Ruling Souhl said:

"Nah see finish be this oooo.

"If he no Sabi anything for kitchen.

"He Sha Sabi many things for bedroom."

hardijhat2 said:

"Pls aunty ola.. be with him ooo... so that he won't carry SO EASY soap & add it with the stew omi obe."

Comrade said:

"Na that …. Omii obe confused my guy na why he put water for put first."

kemzy526 said:

"My bf can cook ooo sometimes sef I dey form tired to avoid cooking but he go still pamper me and cook anything I want chaiGod grant him long life."

Man breaks up with girlfriend over her cooking skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken up with his girlfriend over her cooking skill.

Vivian visited Josh's house while he was out and informed him on WhatsApp of her decision to cook for him. Vivian who only began dating Josh a day ago wanted to impress him with her best dish but it backfired and cost her the relationship.

From looking at the meal, after she sent him a picture of it, Josh informed her that it was over between them.

