A Nigerian man who recently lost his young wife shared a video showing off what his son did after seeing the woman's photo

In a video he posted, the boy held his late mother's framed photo and said he wants his mother to return home

After the man heard his son, he was emotional and said he wished the boy's innocent prayers would be answered

A Nigerian man who lost his young wife has made social media users emotional after sharing a video of their son.

The man's wife died a while ago and he is left to care for the little child alone.

The man said he wished his son's prayers could be answered. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_bishop12.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man identified as @mr_bishop12 showed how his son held his mother's photo.

They were in the living room when the boy saw his mother's framed photo and ran towards it.

The boy held the photo and said he wants his mother to come back home.

The man said he wished his son's sincere and innocent prayers could be answered.

Mr Bishop said:

"How wish God can just answer him. This is what I face everyday."

The boy's reaction made his father emotional. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_bishop12.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man shares video of her son

@Juliebestorigina said:

"So sorry my brother but is better you remove the pictures from the parlor for now please."

@maria sofia said:

"Boss take heart for your lost God knows d best..but you should try removing their mother pictures from their set 4 now."

@sakatan01 said:

"Boss that last hiss explains how heartbroken you are, Take heart my man."

@davolee said:

"Omo it's not easy senior man but take heart God knows the Purpose of everything stay strong for us."

@Obed said:

"So sorry my brother I don't know how I will feel loosing the live of my life. This is so."

@Omar said:

"Please don't remove it so that the children won't forget the mother face. This happened to us too."

@Big candy said:

"God what an innocent little boy, I don’t know you people but am really pained as a mother."

@Sandi love said:

"It’s well. Oh lord please for the sake of our kids keep us and give us long life in Jesus Christ Name Amen. My baby boy you are bless,your mummy is watching over you in heaven,hugs from here."

@Efe said:

"It's taken 7 year's but the children will carry the pain, just take heart for ur lost."

@Favorite said:

"It’s well Buh it’s better u remove that picture there please for the sake of those kids."

