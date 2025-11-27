A Nigerian man has showed netizens the changes in his physical appearance after he completed his NYSC

The man went for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) looking plump and well-fed, but his appearance has changed

A new photo he posted on TikTok showed him looking a bit thin, indicating that he has lost a lot of weight

A Nigerian man who recently completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is trending after he posted photos on TikTok.

The man shared two photos, with one of them showing what he looked like before commencing his NYSC.

The man shared what he looked like before NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@lowkey.nn0.

The photos posted by @lowkey.nn0 shows the changes in his physical appearance after he completed his service year.

In the first photo, he looked plump and well-fed while the second photo shows that he lost weight.

According to him, NYSC drained him and made him look stressed out and thin.

The photos are captioned:

"How I looked before NYSC, and me after NYSC. NYSC really drained me."

A lot of people who reacted to the photos also shared their own experiences during NYSC.

The man looked emaciated and stressed out. Photo credit: TikTok/@lowkey.nn0.

Reactions as man shares NYSC photos

@Toluwalase said:

"National youth service corps ❌ national youth suffering corps."

@Erica’s elegant salon said:

"Bro serve Nigerian with all his youth."

@DEZZY RANK said:

"National youth service Corps❌❎ Nysc Now your suffering continue ✅."

@Seun said:

"Which state you serve first I wan check something."

@Website Designer Nigeria said:

"I am supposed to go this year, but I will wait till next year abegggg."

@Rich life said:

"To serve Nigeria is not by force Abi how dem Dey take talk am."

@purplemoments said:

"See wetin plenty people wan go register for tomorrow."

@Osilaruifeoluwa

"Sue NYSC,sue Nigeria,sue all of us in the comments section."

@Lhizzy said:

"Wish voice note is here to express my feeling Mr C."

@dolly said:

"How many years did you use for your own Nysc please???"

@Tastebuds said:

"This is me after nysc, I didn’t allow it kee me o… I served in a good place, one good advantage I had."

@Abb-with-an-l said:

"Make dem ban NYSC to think in a few months this would be me? Me wey small stress I don lean."

@Nigeria Why Me(NWY) said:

"Your mother land show you shege sha welcome."

@EverythingFaithful Businesses said:

"I just started God please help me to end it well."

@Denx boutique said:

"Na why I dey like make person send me pics without filter."

@Țemî said:

"Funny part throughout does service him fit no Broke at all just school shiit pattern Omo."

@BEO said:

"No wonder you hold the certificate like that."

@Big Meka asked:

"Wetin happen???? you don dey make me fear oooo."

