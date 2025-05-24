Two people who were hiking have made a discovery of old gold coins stashed in the forest by an unknown person

The discovery consisted of ten gold bracelets, 17 cigar cases, a powder compact, a comb, and a whopping 598 gold coins

According to reports, the stash of gold coins is worth $360,000 (about N571 million) and they have been deposited at the museum

Two people discovered a stash of gold coins while walking through a bush path in the Krkonoše Mountains, northeastern Czech Republic.

The two people who were hiking saw the box containing the gold coins as it stuck out, and they decided to check it out.

The hikers discovered the coins at the Krkonoše Mountains, northeastern Czech Republic. Photo: Museum of Eastern Bohemia via CNN.

When they opened the box and discovered what was inside, they immediately took the contents to the Museum of Eastern Bohemia in the nearby town of Hradec Králové.

Gold coins worth $360000 discovered

CNN reports that the aluminium box contained ten gold bracelets, 17 cigar cases, a powder compact, a comb, and a whopping 598 gold coins.

According to Miroslav Novak, the head of the archaeological department at the museum, archaeologists would later explore the site.

He said:

“The finders came to our museum’s numismatist (coin expert) without a prior appointment. Only after that did archaeologists begin to deal with the find and set out to explore the site."

It is not yet clear who hid the stash of coins and it was said that one of the gold coins was minted in 1921.

Novak said:

“It is most likely related to the turbulent period before the start of World War II, when the Czech and Jewish population was leaving the border area, or to 1945, when the Germans were leaving."

The metal value of the 598 gold coins weighing 3.7 kilograms is estimated at about $360,000 (about N571 million) according to the museum’s coin expert, Vojtěch Brádle.

After undergoing further analysis, the items will be preserved at the museum. An exhibition would be held for the general public to see them.

Novak said according to Czech law, archaeological discoveries of such nature are the property of the local regional administration from the moment of discovery.

The box contained ten gold bracelets, 17 cigar cases, a powder compact, a comb, and a whopping 598 gold coins. Photo: Museum of Eastern Bohemia via CNN.

He said those who found them did the right thing by bringing them directly to the museum.

His words:

“In this case, the treasure was correctly handed over to the museum. The finder is entitled to a financial reward, which depends on the value of the metal or historical appraisal.”

Two other people discover treasured dumped several years ago

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two lucky people have discovered a treasure trove dumped several years ago, and it contains 15th Century coins in the Scottish Borders.

The treasure, which was discovered by Keith Young and Lisa Stephenson, contains 30 silver and gold coins dumped more than 500 years ago.

The 30 gold and silver coins were found after digging the earth where they were buried for several centuries.

