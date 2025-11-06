A Nigerian lady shared her views about Donald Trump's threat to invade Nigeria over the alleged killing of Christians

The lady said that if the US military sets foot in Nigeria, many parts of the country will also feel the ripple effects

According to the lady who spoke in an Instagram video, one place that could be affected is Lagos state

The threat made by US President Donald Trump has continued to generate a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

While some people say the military invasion would not happen, others are already analysing what could be the consequences if a military confrontation occurs.

The lady said other parts of Nigeria will be affected if there is a military confrontation.

In a video shared on Instagram, a Nigerian lady identified as Olugbenro Peace said it is not only the theatre of war that will be affected if the US sends military into Nigeria.

According to the lady who is a real estate expert, other parts of Nigeria, such as Lagos, would also feel the ripple effects.

One sector, she said, would be affected is the Lagos real estate sector.

Peace said that if people are displaced from their homes in other parts of Nigeria, they might be forced to move to Lagos.

She said the influx of a large number of displaced people into Lagos might increase the cost of housing.

Her words:

"So if President Trump actually follows through with his plan to fight bandits and terrorists in Nigeria, what does that mean for the Lagos real estate market? So you might be thinking if this war happens, it is just going to be a northern issue. But I want you to understand that even if the battlefield is not going to be in Lagos, the ripple effects will definitely reach Lagos, and trust me, it won't be business as usual. Now, President Trump described the strike as going to be a fast and sweet one, like it is just going to be a one-day thing, and after that, it's over. But let's be realistic, history has shown us that wars like this rarely happen quickly. In most cases, it always escalates."

The lady went on to explain how she thinks the war would affect the city of Lagos if it were to happen.

"Number one, Lagos might experience a massive inflow of people and businesses that might have been displaced from the war-torn regions. And this will increase the demand for housing and drive rent prices higher. Number two, out of fear, some property owners will now begin to panic-sell their assets at very low prices just because they want to relocate."

The lady said the real estate sector in Lagos would be affected.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady speaks on threats made by Donald Trump

@pascalsuave said:

"You think the world revolves around Lagos. You don’t care about people being massacred, as long as it doesn’t affect your pocket. Very insensitive."

@itzz_oke said:

"You fail to understand that the reason people keep pouring in, is because of the insecurity in other regions. If states are safe again a lot would return home and definitely reduce the influx of people coming to Lagos. But definitely you fail to see it this way cos you have no idea of what’s going on in other states."

