Doctor Who Participated in Hallelujah Challenge Displays Message She Got Within 24 Hours
- A Nigerian doctor who participated in the viral Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey has shared a testimony online
- The excited lady posted a snippet of the message that she received from her boss and expressed her joy
- Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section
A Nigerian medical doctor has taken to social media to express great excitement after experiencing what she described as a 'testimony'.
According to the lady, the testimony happened within 24 hours after her participation in the Hallelujah Challenge organised by gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey.
Doctor testifies after participating in Hallelujah Challenge
The happy health practitioner could not contain her joy as she celebrated the 'testimony' she received shortly after the prayer and worship event.
The lady, identified on X as @py_dr, shared her story alongside a screenshot showing a message from her superior.
In her post, she expressed overwhelming happiness and gratitude to God, describing the incident as her first Hallelujah Challenge testimony.
According to her, the testimony came within 24 hours after joining the programme, and she believed it was a direct result of the declaration made by Pastor Emefienim during the session.
She, however, did not disclose details of her 'testimony' if it was a promotion or a salary increment.
In her words:
"MY FIRST HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE TESTIMONY IS HERE. I can’t keep calm oooo!Jesuuusssssssss! Within 24 hours Pastor Emefienim said and the GLORY HAS COMEEEEEEEEEE. HALLELUJAHHHHHHHHHHHH. Thank you so much everyone for celebrating with me. As you’ve rejoiced with me, others will also rejoice with you before 2025 ends. May God give you your own testimony! It will be loud and bigggggg, IJN. I appreciate you all."
Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge participant shares testimony
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.
Olajumoke said:
"Hallelujah, thank you Jesus. The Glory of God shall fill our lives indeed. Congratulations Doc Doc!"
Carpitan said:
"I can tell you for a fact that whatever this is would have still happened even if you didn’t participate in the whatever challenge. Coincidence lasan."
Tebby said:
"And it wouldn't have come if she perhaps didn't pray away every obstacle. Or her name would've been omitted. We would rather give God the glory than coincidence."
Cherish Johnson said:
"Oga Emma konga Congratulations DOC I tap from your congratulations next year God will remember me."
Ammy said:
"Thank you Jehovah. Thank youJesus. Thank you Holy Spirit thank you ELROI What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist."
Girl David wrote:
"Congratulations. My sister was asking when Emefiele became a pastor, was explaining that he’s not the one."
Rexx added:
"Congratulations Doc, pls can you assist me with data pls? I don’t wanna miss day 15 challenge. 08126897378. Airtel. We will have more testimonies in Jesus name."
See the post below:
Source: Legit.ng
