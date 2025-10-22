A video showing a young man spraying popular singer 9ice with ₦5 notes while the artist performed on stage went viral

The singer appeared unbothered by the act as he continued performing, even as several ₦5 notes were seen scattered across the stage floor

After the show, the man shared a video of himself and 9ice from the event

Nigerians have stormed the page of a man to react after a viral video showed him spraying popular singer Abolore Adegbola Alexander Ajifolajifaola, widely known as 9ice, with ₦5 notes at a recent event while the singer performed.

This is contained in a video that has gone viral on social media, showing the man in question and the popular singer on stage.

Man trends for spraying 9ice ₦5 notes

In the clip shared via the man’s TikTok page, @chulo_wayzz, he is seen standing beside 9ice on stage, holding a stack of naira notes in his hand.

As the singer performs, the young man is seen spraying him with the naira notes, many of which are scattered across the floor.

The singer, however, appeared unbothered as he continued his performance without paying attention to the money being sprayed during the event.

Shortly after the show, the individual who sprayed the money shared a video of himself and 9ice at the event, prompting many people to flood his comment section with reactions.

Reactions as man sprays 9ice ₦5

Շђยﻮ_չเภ๏ noted:

"Big disrespect to the legend!"

Shuaib Abdul Rhauf shared:

"You’re not even ashamed of yourself. Is it because Adigun is 9ice."

Adio Alo added:

"This is not nice on 9ice at all."

Adebest stressed:

"Don't be surprised if efcc arrest you because #5 still Nigeria Money and they never legally cancelled it from spending."

New design@point

Na 5naira me I Dey see so abi na my eye Dey pain me

Klexzy Klexzy Dat Ba shared:

"No na…… totally wrong."

Shile wrote:

"Don't disrespect a legend!"

Felix Uke added:

"Na tiv people be this one."

Dairo’shaircut said:

"Only God know waiting happen here."

aysha wrote:

"Nah edo boi Dey always stray dis kind of money."

Ladaman stressed:

"He done offend this guy before."

Pepenazi shared:

"No be #5 be this Adigun this one no be Zinoleesky ooo."

Gun Shot said:

"Bro what is the meaning of this number one in Nigeria music industry 9ice you are spreading him 5naira for what. Imagine make efcc arrest you for naira abuse."

Richard-gadgets shared:

"E don tey wey i see 5naira I just dey see ham for video today sha."

