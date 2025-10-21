A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after visiting a car dealer's shop with just N250 and pretending to buy a car

According to the lady, she pulled the stunt after coming across a video of another netizen who did something similar

At the car dealer's shop, the lady checked out some vehicles as she pretended to be a serious prospective client

A lady named Precious has shown netizens how she stormed a car dealer's shop with N250 in her purse to fake buying a car.

Precious was inspired to visit the car dealer's shop after watching a video of a netizen who pulled a similar stunt.

A lady visits a car dealer's shop with just N250 in her purse.

Source: TikTok

Lady's experience at car dealer's shop

In a TikTok video, the lady boarded a tricycle and alighted from it some distance away from the car dealer's shop, so as to appear like a serious car buyer with the financial means.

Precious was shown several cars and told their prices, and she pretended to be genuinely interested in only an Elantra, which she said she preferred.

After some seconds, she left the dealer's shop, with the promise to get back to him. She wrote:

"I went car shopping today with nothing but FAITH and N250 cash in my purse, mi o kere nau🥹.

"When I saw @Tyems video, I was like girlll you’re so meee😩, this is something I can do so I decide to do it😌.

"Yall know how I’ve been saying I need to get my car soon, well I’ve taken a step forward by knowing the prices, all I have to do is going start that N100 a day AJO savings and hopefully I can save up for the car before 10 years."

A lady visits a car dealer's shop with just N250.

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's daring move elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's daring move below:

_🌺Miss Zîzi🌺_ said:

"Precious, I'm going to be adding you into my prayers because you deserve to be treated as a soft baby.. Getting your car soon dear💪💗 Muahh."

DE_Ellas🌺🌺 said:

"You even have a budget of 20million, girlllll🤣🤣🤣 16.5million that’s quite affordable really."

Cindynotlouwho said:

"Me that will reach there check the car finish tell them lemme do video for my husband 😭😭, still tell them I'll come back with my mechanic, 😭😭money I no get, husband I no get, mechanic I no get, just doing everything for the plot😭😭😭."

🍭Candy_crush🍫 said:

"And the man go don happy as he hear 20m o, he go don plan to give you the ones wey pple Dey reject as u come alone."

neye_chi said:

"MAKE I convince my husband make we go do am😂😂. We are putting our faith to work."

Dr. Markie Sparkie ✨ MD 🩺 said:

"I did this same thing last year with zero account balance …I did my make up also and dressed so fine🤭 the dealer allowed me to test drive two fancy cars at the auto shop."

Design By McShayzee said:

"I love your confidence I for say make u send account number for it but it seems you and I have same balance."

Lady visits car dealer's shop, test-drives car

