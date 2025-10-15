Edidiong, the daughter-in-law of the late preacher Uma Ukpai, has shared an emotional post mourning his demise

In her post on Instagram, she acknowledged that she would miss his presence and expressed a painful wish

Social media users have been taking turns to send condolence messages and words of encouragement after the preacher's demise

A touching tribute has been shared on Instagram by Edidiong, the daughter-in-law of late preacher Uma Ukpai.

In her post, Edidiong expressed her deep sadness at the unfortunate demise of her father-in-law.

Uma Ukpai's daughter-in-law shares emotional tribute

Identified on Instagram with the handle @didi_ukdaniels_uma, she acknowledged that she would miss his presence and disclosed a painful wish she had held onto.

She reflected on the preacher's legacy, describing him as a general who fought a good fight.

However, she also expressed sadness and wished that they had more time to spend together before his death.

"Rest on general. I wish we had more time. You fought a good fight and your legacy lives on. You will be greatly missed," she said.

Months ago, she had celebrated the preacher's birthday with a heartfelt message while he was alive. She thanked him for being a blessing to many and a father figure to her.

Edidiong also appreciated how he publicly declared her as his daughter, making her 'feel his fatherhood' deeply.

In her words:

"Happy birthday daddy and best father in-law. Thank you for being a blessing to many and a father to this generation. You are a perfect God’s general. A prayer answered of a father inlaw. You didn’t just receive me as your daughter but publicly declared me as your daughter and from thence I’ve felt your fatherhood greatly. May your years be renewed like an eagle. I love you dad."

Reactions trail Uma Ukpai's death

Nigerians mourned the preacher's demise with heartfelt comments.

Tributesformommy said:

"Still preaching. He cannot stand. He was now sitting to preach. He refused to retire."

Fairvo eddie said:

"Chaiii. The only great man of God without his own church and branches here and there. rest on Sir."

Theochi582 reacted:

"This is the time his blessings are needed most, last minute blessings, if u miss it u have missed out."

@MINE added:

"His favorite song he never start if he didn’t sing this song, in all his crusade I attained once he step up the stage, Earth daddy keep the oil burning we love u sir."

Realtor Charles said:

"May your soul rest in peace sir."

BISHOP COMEDY said:

"My father in the Lord."

Uma Ukpai's son mourns his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dwight, the third son of the late Uma Ukpai, broke his silence following the demise of his beloved father.

Recall, it was earlier reported that the late preacher passed away at the age of 80, leaving many netizens in tears.

