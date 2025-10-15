An evangelist who often sees the late preacher, Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, in her dreams , has reacted to his demise

An evangelist, Tina Goodluck Chikere, has mourned the death of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, lamenting that she has not found her voice since learning of his passing from her husband.

She said this is because she encounters him often in her dreams more than any preacher, though she does not know the meanings of the dreams.

Her most recent dream about him came days after his death, while she was unaware that he had passed away.

Evangelist Tina admitted that she did not understand the meaning of her recent dream about Rev Ukpai, but believes they are messages from above.

She expressed joy that, so far, no one has said anything negative about the late preacher after his demise, demonstrating that he was a true man of God.

She prayed that she would never stop seeing him in her dreams, despite his death. Her Facebook post read:

"My dear awesomely awesome Man of God, Dr Uma Ukpai, Daddy I have not found my voice to say a word since I learnt of your glorious transition to Heaven 2 days ago from my husband.

"Reasons being that if there is any man of God I do encounter in my dreams it's been you sir. although a times I don't understand what the dreams means, but I know they are massages from above, and just 5 days ago before I learnt of your passing, I also encountered you in my dream, I was trying to understand the massage when I had the news of your transition.

"But one thing that is giving me joy is that I have not seen or heard any bad comment about you anywhere your pictures are posted on the net, it shows that men truly knows the real men of God, no matter how they try to dilute the word of God.

"I pray that even in your death may I never stop encountering you in my dreams untill the massages you are trying to pass to me is clear.

"Keep resting in power God's general, I salute you good night sir. I will never mourn as though I have no hope in God."

Man sends message to people about Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why the late Rev Ukpai should not be told to rest in peace.

While narrating a memorable ministration of Rev Ukpai, he said that people should not tell the late preacher to rest in peace. According to him, Rev Ukpai should not be told to rest in peace because he was already resting in peace before his death.

He described the deceased as a supernatural being who led an exemplary life that everyone should follow. Instead of rest in peace, he said, "We owe him 'Keep resting in peace'", as Rev Ukpai reflected the kingdom of God.

