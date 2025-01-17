A Nigerian lady who used to live in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, has moved her things to Lagos

The lady shared a vlog of her relocation after she arrived in Lagos, where she hopes to get a better life

She has already rented an apartment in Lagos and moved in, and she showed her followers the interior of the house

A Nigerian lady is now a resident of Lagos state after she relocated from Kwara to the sprawling city.

The lady came online to share a vlog containing how she moved from Ilorin to Lagos in search of greener pastures.

The lady said she was moving to Lagos to chase after bigger dreams. Photo credit: TikTok/@ha_deezah.

In the video she posted, @ha_deezah said the relocation from Ilorin to Lagos was an emotional one for her.

She acknowledged that the city of Ilorin has had a lot of impact on her life since she cannot tell her story without mentioning Ilorin.

She said she wanted to achieve bigger dreams, and that was why she had left her comfort zone.

Hadeezah has already paid for an apartment in Lagos and has moved her things there.

She said:

"I’m now settling in Lagos and alhamdulilah things are going better now❤️ Wish me best of luck in my new beginnings."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates from Ilorin to Lagos

AdE said:

"To achieve bigger dreams, you have to leave your comfort zone."

@Her_Royalhighness_ said:

"No lies! Ilorin makes one so comfortable

@Okikiolarh Abykins said:

"Omo.... I'm planning on relocating to Ilorin bcos I've been in Lagos all my life and am tired of it."

@Agent 47 said:

"Bigger dreams."

@SWIIITCH said:

"Welcome to Lagos."

@Abisola said:

"Congratulations babes but Lagos na Aluta continua."

@THE UNIQUE CLEANING SERVICES said:

"Can you share me the driver number, I want him to do same thing for me from Ilorin to Lagos?"

@y3simfine said:

"Lagos agents ehn!🥹welldone."

@LASH PRODUCTS said:

"Thank God you made the Bold decision."

@Ms.Adeola said:

"Happy for you boo."

@Elegant Fx said:

"Can you share me your agent details, I need an apartment in Lagos too."

@temmy01023 said:

"You’re doing great sis and this is encouraging, greater achievement to come insha’Allah."

@OLAMILEKAN said:

"I heard you sell curtains and you in Lagos. where in Lagos are you?, I just relocated back to Lagos last year,got apartment this month and want to buy some stuffs which curtain is among."

@Olaoluwakiitan258 said:

"Only God knows where people dey see better house for dis lag. Nah ile elite dem dey show person."

Lady sees mini-flat going for N750k in Lagos

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian lady took a tour of a mini-flat she saw in Lagos state, and the video is attracting many comments on TikTok.

In the video, the lady said she heard people saying a self-contain apartment goes for N1 million in Lagos state.

After entering the mini-flat, she saw that there were some features in the building that she did not like.

