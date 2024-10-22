A Nigerian woman has cried bitterly on social media while sharing the challenges she's facing as a mother of two

The heartbroken mum who lamented over heavy workload said that her husband has refused to allow her get a house help

In a sad video, she pleaded with her fellow mothers to give her tips on how to navigate the situation

A Nigerian mother's emotional plea for genuine advice has drawn the support of many netizens.

Her heartbreaking video revealed the overwhelming struggles she faces balancing motherhood, work, and personal wellbeing.

Mum seeks help over motherhood challenges

Posted by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the distraught mother of two poured out her frustrations, seeking advice from fellow mums on how to navigate her challenging situation.

She confessed that her husband's refusal to allow her to hire a domestic helper had elevated her stress.

Despite being a provider, he failed to assist with childcare and household chores, leaving her burdened with excessive work.

Her struggles were compounded by her desire to lose weight, which her husband had mocked, damaging her confidence.

The pressure to balance motherhood, work, and personal wellbeing had taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

In her words:

"What is wrong with getting a help to live with you? I am a mum of two. I have a business and I am also trying to lose weight. Being a mum and trying to lose weight I think is the hardest thing ever.

"My children actually made me to gain weight because this was not how I was coupled with the fact that it's the man that put me in the family way. He started mocking my body saying I'm fat and it destroyed my confidence.

"The stress is too much. I don't have time to exercise. If you look at me, I am becoming dark. I don't even look at myself in the mirror anymore. Being a mum comes with a lot of things and you cannot even run away especially if you don't have a supportive partner.

"My husband is good in provision but in helping you with the kids or anything house chores he cannot do that. He will tell you that it's the woman's work. I'm tired. Sometimes I feel like renting house and living alone because the work is too much. Oh God.

"I'm seriously down right now. I'm really down with malaria and I will still do all the work. The worst part is that after everything my children will not be the ones to dirty this house. My husband will dirty it. That is the annoying part of the thing.

"I seriously need advice before somebody will go crazy. Please guys I need advice. What do I do? How do I manage? If you can tell me how you cope and manage to do everything in your house and still come out strong without anybody's help. Let me know how you manage to do things."

Reactions as mum laments over stress

Nigerians were moved by her candid admission of feeling like she was losing herself in motherhood.

Edibles_chow said:

"You’re crying for a man that will still carry another woman that is bigger than you. Nne tell him his mates have built mansion and paying for their wives makeover."

Drchibuki said:

"This woman is depressed. She needs help."

Ozioma_electronics stated:

"Men say they want children cos they are not the ones doing 80% of the job ladies be stingy with your womb until you are mentally, emotionally physically and financially ready or you go child free it’s well with her."

Its_katchy said:

"Wetin do your mouth to yab him back? If he has sisters and mothers use their body as the weapon fashioned against him. Are you a baby wey you dey cry?"

Undies_island1 said:

"And when a woman that refuses to be reduced to this level comes out to say it, this same comment section will insult her. Welcome to Africa."

Sweetmaria_egooyibo said:

"Leave all the housechores, stop doing them. If you kpai, he will carry another woman who wont lift a finger in the house."

Asa_nwanyi_ added:

"You have to be physically, mentally and emotionally ready for it. No let anybody force yu into motherhood. Love and light!"

Weightlossandmore added:

"Dear Mama, I’m sorry for what you’re going through and I can relate to your struggles (asides the unsupportive partner aspect)."

