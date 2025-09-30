A neighbour of the ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu has recounted the sorry state in which she found her after the robbery

The neighbour lamented that the most heartbreaking part of it all was that no one noticed Somtochukwu for so long until she went downstairs

Upon seeing Somtochukwu, the neighbour said she screamed for a car and claimed the mobile police showed no urgency

Somtochukwu Maduagwu's neighbour, @lifegivingsun, has narrated how she found the ARISE News journalist on the ground following the robbery incident in their residence on Monday, September 29.

She explained that their compound, which was robbed, is in the Katampe area, close to the Mabushi axis, just after the Bannex bridge.

Photo Credit: @lifegivingsun, @Sommie_xo

Source: Twitter

In a series of X posts, the shaken neighbour warned that people should stop insinuating that the robbers were assassins, as they carried out the robbery operation of the 18 apartments in less than 15 minutes.

According to @lifegivingsun, she couldn't say how Somtochukwu died, but they found her lying flat in the pool of her blood, with no undies on. She tweeted:

"Need people to stop spreading this agenda that were assassin's. they robbed a whole 18 apartment in less than 15-mins. we all don't have a conclusive reason on how she died because we found her laying flat in her blood, with no pants on."

She lamented that Somtochukwu's whereabouts were not sought, as no one noticed for so long, until she went downstairs and found the journalist lying faced down.

She said a neighbour gave Somtochukwu cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but it was too late as she had already passed away. She noted that the mobile police showed no urgency in helping the journalist.

"The most heartbreaking part was no one noticed her for so long—until i went downstairs to see wt'f just happened to us & found her lying face down. i was screaming for a car, but the mobile police had no urgency. a neighbor tried his best, gave her cpr, but she was gone."

She estimated that the robbers were up to 15 and split up to operate faster.

"To clarify — there were 4 men in my apartment, but about 15 in total robbing the whole building. they split up to move faster."

Photo Credit: @Sommie_xo

Source: Twitter

Read the lady's account below:

Reactions trail Somtochukwu's neighbour's account

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's account below:

@Stimens_TreaT said:

"But one guy was saying something else."

@MsDeeisBoolish said:

"Really sorry about all the horrific ordeal you went through. I'm truly sorry for your loss. Praying for healing for you."

@AdachukwuQ32941 said:

"Hmmmm. Thought they said she died in the hospital."

@Mz_Kammyy said:

"I feel so sad. Imagine how much pain she was going through in her last moments , with no one by her side.

"Rip Sommie.

"And, sorry about your experience. I can't even imagine how traumatized you are."

Nigerians react to Somtochukwu Maduagwu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to the demise of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the ARISE News anchor who lost her life in an Abuja robbery incident.

In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter) by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of the station’s management, the channel described the young broadcaster, fondly called Sommie, as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family and a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.”

Nigerians have expressed outrage and grief over the killing, with many taking to social media to condemn rising insecurity in the country.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng