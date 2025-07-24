An intelligent Nigerian lady is receiving a lot of accolades on social media due to her academic performance

Nigerians praised the lady, identified as Princess Amara after she shared a picture of her school results on TikTok

The result she posted shows that she scored straight A's in all 10 subjects, including English language and mathematics

The brilliant academic performance of a Nigerian lady has thrilled social media users.

The lady's school results started getting public attention after she posted them on TikTok.

Many people immediately went to the comment section to say nice things about the girl after seeing her result sheet.

In a post she made, the intelligent young lady, @princess_amaraa, praised herself for graduating with good results.

The result shows that she scored straight A's in all the papers she sat for in the examination.

The 10 subjects include mathematics, English language, mathematics, biology, economics, civic education, physics, chemistry, data processing, geography and further mathematics.

Both her school principal and teacher made remarks on the result sheet.

The principal wrote:

"A good result but there is great room for improvement."

On the other hand, her form teacher remarked that she always asked questions in class.

The teacher wrote:

"Princess always asks insightful questions that deepen understanding."

Reactions as lady scores straight A's in school

@demigod said:

"Wait oh na secondary school result oh. Na wah for you oh."

@Nectar said:

"Your principal did copy and paste? Because w.tf was that remark."

@Yvonne said:

"Me looking at the 70’s as A and getting surprised . GIJ didn’t do me well at all."

@Raava said:

"This is a proof that, you should be good at maths and every other subjects shall be added onto you."

@The Nengi said:

"The person that got first in economics will be thanking God right now."

@thatfreakyaries said:

"Great room for improvement keh? Where she wan improve go again?"

@Your Microphone Boyfriend said:

"Nothing you wan tell me, na same format Principal dey use for everybody."

@Dalu | your digital bestie said:

"Girl!! As a fellow Princess and academic weapon in secondary school, I’m proud."

@Abu Joshua said:

"You got a 100 in further mathematics? First off, Which class? secondly, that's impressive, last but not least, shey your principal dey okay ni?"

@Kingxley said:

"Sorry is there something better that an A cause what tf is your principal saying."

@nessa. said:

"Proof they don’t even look at these results. What in the copy and paste did your principal do?"

@Lois_selasi said:

"Where are you people seeing 70 as A?, her least score is 89. The last column is the class average score. The is the total scores of everyone divided by the number of students."

