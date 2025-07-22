Africa Digital Media Awards

Lady Cries out after Spending Millions to Study Nursing, Shares Poor Amount She's Paid as Salary
Lady Cries out after Spending Millions to Study Nursing, Shares Poor Amount She's Paid as Salary

by  Victor Duru
1 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure over the poor remuneration she receives as a Nigerian nurse
  • She said she spent millions to study nursing and lamented that the healthcare system in the country is terrible
  • Her outcry triggered other nurses to lend their voices, with some people sending her encouraging words

More details shortly...

Lady shares amount she earns as nurse in Nigeria, laments spending millions to study nursing
A lady laments the meagre amount she is paid monthly as a nurse. Photo Credit: @urennahh
Source: TikTok

Life is so private nobody knows I spent millions of naira to study nursing just to earn 50k salary

The healthcare system here is just so bad!

View her TikTok post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng

