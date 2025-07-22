Lady Cries out after Spending Millions to Study Nursing, Shares Poor Amount She's Paid as Salary
- A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure over the poor remuneration she receives as a Nigerian nurse
- She said she spent millions to study nursing and lamented that the healthcare system in the country is terrible
- Her outcry triggered other nurses to lend their voices, with some people sending her encouraging words
More details shortly...
Life is so private nobody knows I spent millions of naira to study nursing just to earn 50k salary
The healthcare system here is just so bad!
View her TikTok post below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng