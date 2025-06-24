A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected message she received from her father after her mother's video went viral on TikTok

The man expressed his displeasure about his wife becoming a celebrity and he requested for the video to be deleted

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her father expressing displeasure over his wife's newfound online fame.

The drama started when the woman's daughter shared a clip of her mother on TikTok, which quickly gained attention and shot her into the spotlight.

Man expresses displeasure after his wife's video went viral on TikTok. Photo credit: @amakaoghenesuwe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments as wife gets popular

The video's popularity caught the attention of her husband, who was not happy about his wife's sudden celebrity status.

The story was shared by their daughter @amakaoghenesuwe on TikTok, who posted a screenshot of the conversation between her and her father.

In the chat, her father expressed his anger and frustration over his wife's viral video, claiming that he was unaware of her online presence.

"I'm very angry. I can't understand what you did you put my wife on TikTok. Everybody is now calling, disturbing that she's now becoming a celebrity. I was not aware of this thing. I want you to delete her. Let there be peace in the house. I don't want her to be a celebrity. I myself I am not a celebrity. How can my wife become a celebrity? You want them to take her away from me? You know she's a beautiful woman," the father said in a voice note.

He also expressed concerns that his wife's newfound fame would attract unwanted attention and threaten their marriage.

Man asks daughter to take down viral video of mum. Photo credit: @amakaoghenesuwe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The daughter attempted to reason with her father, pointing out that she couldn't delete the video and questioning why he was so opposed to her mother's moment in the spotlight.

"I'm so sorry daddy but please I can't take that video down. Don't you love how beautiful she was in that video? Why are you asking me to take it down. I'm sorry I can't," she said.

Reactions as man laments over wife's popularity

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Ifunanya said:

“How can my wife become a celebrity when the husband is not a celebrity” sounds like he would never allow his wife make it more than him which is not cool. But the second point; men not competing with him over his wife shows that he loves her and is only trying to secure his territory."

@Lash and Brow Choba PH said:

"Yall don’t understand this post, he is not trying to tie her down or hide her some like y”all claim, he is just been super protective of her and he doesn’t like the attention she is getting from other men. If na una boyfriend’s now, una go d say awwww he loves her so much."

@Bambo a ShilohMtungambera said:

"First you make your mother go viral your father comes to complain about it you make him go viral too."

@Moderate said:

"Continue to expose Una family on social media. He has the right to say anything to his wife."

@BILKIS BEAUTY commented:

"Your wife is a human being and she has the right to come on social media if she wants. she is not your child nor your property."

@YoursTruly added:

"For something i use my precious money to get. he sees his wife as property! he values his precious money to his precious wife. igbo men though "

See the post below:

Nigerian man tackles his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got angry after his kids approached him while he was eating to demand a baby sister.

The man dismissed them and then put his wife on full blast after they left, accusing her of instigating it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng