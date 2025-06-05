A young Nigerian man has shared his happiness with netizens on the TikTok app after completing his building project

In an inspiring video, he showed the transformation of the project from the foundation level until it was completed

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him for his achievement

A Nigerian man's achievement earned admiration and accolades from netizens after he displayed his house online.

After months of hard work, he successfully completed his building project, a feat that brought him great joy and satisfaction.

Nigerian man flaunts the impressive transformation of his building project. Photo credit: @snitch207/TikTok.

Man shows off his new house

The project, which was captured in a captivating video shared by TikTok user @snitch207, showed the transformation of the building from its foundation stage to completion.

While sharing the clip, the young man expressed his joy and congratulated himself for completing the project.

"Congratulations to me," he said.

Nigerian man proudly shows off his newly completed house. Photo credit: @snitch207/TikTok.

Reactions as man shows off building

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Englisdee said:

"Congratulations my mann is next in Jesus amen."

@Young visionary said:

"Who noticed the guy first buy car before he built the house."

@𝐀̃𝐃𝐄̀𝐃𝐀̃𝐌𝐎́𝐋𝐀̃ said:

"I don like many people congratulations this year them go soon like my own like this congratulations brother more wins."

@Only_only_one_gentle said:

"Congratulations bro abeg I wan ask you something for dm I don follow you."

@OLAMILEKAN<OTF reacted:

"Congrats broski! I’ve dedicted alot of my time saying congrats for everyone mine soon inshallah."

@CONFIDENCE said:

"Alll of una just dey build houses. I go build my own next year amen."

@Snoo_Stog said:

"I won’t stop congratulating others until it’s gets to me and I will finally use this sound so help me God."

@kachison said:

"My evil uncle started a house since 2001 up till now it still at lentel level your grace is amazing."

@Joe _ Alegbe said:

"Congratulations to you. Even my own no go pass me this year amen."

@UCHECHUKWU said:

"Congrats. I don’t know you but am happy for u is not easy."

@Askofdidilovede30BG wrote:

"I tap for my man, my siblings and myself congratulations bro."

@chimezieogbonna97 said:

"Congartulation my brother may god bless my brother and my man in Jesus name amen."

@Big FanzyDinero FX said:

"Congratulations nwanne. I will keep congratulating people until it gets to my turn."

@Divine Fx said:

"Congratulations bro. I will keep congratulating others until it's my turn Amen."

@onlyson 351 added:

"Congrats boss you be a man i swear."

@Real_tv_lover added:

"Mak dey show white na, na blue you dey show, I just want to congrats bro."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian man builds duplex in hometown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian millionaire replaced his old family old house in the village with a duplex he built for N65m.

The man's family supervised the project during the demolition phase as different parts of the old building were removed.

