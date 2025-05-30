A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after seeing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In a trending post on Facebook, the proud scholar displayed his first result and his second result after rewriting the examination

Congratulatory messages poured in as Facebook users applauded him for his amazing academic achievement

A Nigerian student has celebrated a great improvement in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results.

Sopuruchukwu Okwor, the proud scholar, shared his results on Facebook, showing his initial scores alongside his new result after rewriting the examination.

UTME candidate gets 330 in second exam

In his post, Sopuruchukwu Okwor expressed his joy and attributed his success to divine help from God.

"My jamb score After and Before Rewriting, God is the Greatest, Chukwu di Ebube," he said.

In his initial result, he had 41 in English, 30 in Economics, 38 in Government, and 36 in Literature, totalling an aggregate score of 145.

However, after rewriting the examination, Sopuruchukwu Okwor achieved scores of 75 in English, 91 in Economics, 79 in Government, and 85 in Literature, with an aggregate score of 330.

This turnaround in Sopuruchukwu Okwor's results made him so happy and he expressed his happiness online.

Reactions trail UTME candidate's result

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Vivi Vivian said:

"Congratulations."

Mirabel Chidimma said:

"Congratulations."

Ifesinachi Okwor said:

"Big Congratulations my Love. This is just the beginning."

Chinwenmeri Jennifer Ikechukwu said:

"Congratulations brotherly. So proud of you."

Endurance Okwor said:

"Congratulations to my younger brother, Keep soaring higher Dino, I'm super proud of you."

Okwor Janefrances reacted:

"Congratulations my love thanks for making me proud. I'm so proud of you Baby."

Nkemjika Nzeka said:

"Congratulations! my dear Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme."

Cynthia Smart wrote:

"I knew something was wrong somewhere. Congratulations."

Vhi Cky Samuel said:

"Congratulations it's not easy o."

Iyiagu Ifebuche reacted:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessings."

Ojukwu Vivian Evergold said:

"Congratulations is because of u they rewrite jamb."

Chinwenwa Joy Omife reacted:

"Is it today you checked Cause I checked mine yesterday but it's not yet out."

Jay Oskar Sterling reacted:

"I wish you the best bro. My useless son needs to see this."

Young Pizzy said:

"Either schools go full or go empty cuz people no go get admission since the crowd and the free scores."

Sweetie Cynthia added:

"People dat rewrite their jamb got higher marks than d first jamb una wrote. Congratulations to u all."

@Mosunmola said:

"Amen in Jesus name. I won't not resit for jamb again by God's grace. Dis wil be the last by God's mercy and I will gain admission dis year for my course. Lord pls."

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

