IK Garlic Limited who specialises in the sale of gas cylinders, shared a video on TikTok showing the sizes he has in stock.

IK also told his followers the prices of different cylinders, and some people were alarmed at how expensive it has become.

New prices of gas cylinders in Nigeria listed by seller

In the video captioned 'gas cylinder price update', IK pointed at many of the cylinders and told people the current prices.

He said:

"So this one is the update on the prices of gas cylinder. Remember previously I gave you the prices of gas cylinders. So, this one is fresh update on the prices of gas cylinder. This one I'm holding now is 12.5kg cylinder going for N44,000. The one down is 50kg cylinder going for N185,000. Now, the one up is flower 12.5kg cylinder, going for N75,000. The one down is 12.5kg cylinder going for N50,000. Now, this one is fibre 12.5kg cylinder going for N95,000. This one is stainless 12.5kg cylinder, and this one is going for N105,000. Now, this one down is 25kg cylinder going for N95,000. Now, this other one following it here is 3kg going for N26,000. Then this one is 6kg going for N31,000. This other one is 10kg cylinder, going for N50,000."

Reactions to new prices of gas cylinder in Nigeria

@Jocelyn said:

"I bought 3kg 17500."

@Endy said:

"People who are starting afresh, I wish una well."

@Evelyn Eke85 said:

"How much is 6k?"

@Toolex1312 said:

"I complained bitterly when I got stainless at 32k in 2022."

@ZIBBAH || Cakes & Smallchops said:

"I bought my 3kg for 3k in 2021, 6kg for 6,100 same year. Omo things are no longer the same again oh."

@Gifted_Cakes said:

"Oga abeg shey them get Nigeria and foreign cilinder? Pls, sir can you make a video of that so that for formality sake and make better choices."

@oluwafunmilayoowa said:

"I bought this stainless in 2017 for 8k, hummmm. Just try to take care of the things you have, everything is ridiculously expensive now. At times I wonder how people with no means at all are coping because is not easy for even those that are working back to back. May Jehovah God help us all."

FG moves to crash cooking gas prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has halted the export of locally produced cooking gas. Ekperikpo Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), disclosed the directive.

The order seeks to prioritise domestic supply over exports to alleviate the burden of rising costs on Nigerian consumers.

His spokesman, Louis Ibah, shared the minister's statement after a high-level meeting in Abuja between the government and stakeholders in the cooking gas value chain.

