A Catholic priest of Nigerian descent has said he would be laid to rest in South Korea when he passes away

While noting that he was born in Nigeria, speaks Nigerian Pidgin, and eats jollof rice, he stated that the canon law works by jurisdiction

In an insightful post, the reverend father broke down why he would not be buried in Nigeria, eliciting reactions on social media

Father Prince Chidi Philip, a Catholic priest in the Congregation of Kkottongnae Brothers of Jesus, South Korea, has informed his followers on Facebook that he won't be buried in Nigeria when he dies.

The Nigerian-born priest said he would be laid to rest in South Korea and shed light on the reason behind that.

A Nigerian-born Catholic priest says he would be laid to rest in South Korea when he dies. Photo Credit: Prince Chidi Philip

Reason priest won't be buried in Nigeria

In a Facebook post, Prince, who said he is not a Nigerian Catholic priest, said that the canon law does not work by vibes, but by jurisdiction.

Breaking down why he would be buried in South Korea, the priest noted that his philosophy and theology weren't done in Nigeria; the same goes for his priestly formation and ordination.

Prince said he was formed and ordained under the Congregation of the Kkottongnae Brothers of Jesus in South Korea, under the Cheongju Diocese. In his words:

"I am not a Nigerian Catholic priest And If I Die I will be buried in South Korea🪦🇰🇷.

"Yes—I am Nigerian by birth. I eat jollof. I say "abeg." I dodge potholes like a pro.

"I know some of you will now say, “But Father, you look like us, you talk like us, you pray like us!”

"Yes, but canon law doesn’t work by vibes—it works by jurisdiction.

"Let me break it down like catechism class:

"🧠 I didn’t do philosophy or theology in Nigeria.

"🧠 I didn’t do my priestly formation in Nigeria.

"🧠 I wasn’t ordained in Nigeria.

"I was formed and ordained under the Congregation of the Kkottongnae Brothers of Jesus in South Korea, under the Cheongju Diocese.

"That means—canonically speaking—I’m a priest of Cheongju Diocese. So even though I dance like Naija and laugh like Naija, my priesthood passport has a Korean stamp.

"If I die today, I will be buried in Kkottongnae Cemetery in South Korea. Not Anambra. Not Awka-Etiti. Not even my compound where my grandmother planted that stubborn mango tree.

"Nope. Straight to Korea. With incense, Gregorian chants, and probably kimchi at the funeral reception..."

He maintained that the priesthood is not done by nationality but based on divine assignment. He clarified that being canonically Korean does not make him less Nigerian.

"...So whether you’re a priest in Korea, a seminarian in Uganda, or a catechist in your village parish, remember this: Your mission is not where you were born. Your mission is where you were sent.

"And don’t get it twisted—being canonically Korean doesn’t mean I’m less Nigerian. I still pray in tongues with pidgin English when the Spirit moves!"

A Nigerian-born Catholic priest says he didn't do his philosophy or theology in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Prince Chidi Philip

Catholic priest's explanation sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the priest's post below:

Andyar William said:

"Handsome and brilliant young Priest. May God continue to direct your mission and vocation. Kimchi is actually my delicacy. God bless you."

Ify Betty said:

"Fada you are forever blessed. May Heaven continue to strengthen you, guide, direct and protect you forever and Ever Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙌."

Kenneth Onwusaka said:

"I did not know that dodging potholes like a pro is part of being Naija."

Kate Eze Okonna said:

"May the grace of God continue to be with all our priests all over the world."

Chizaram Monic Anyanwu said:

"Chaii, Fr. Your write-up de always give me 😊😊, heaven is truly our target and home.

"But joke apart Korea burial de sweet o 😂 dem go set dinner table with kimchi and plenty sober drinks😂

"In all you'll live long in good health to win lots of souls to Christ and may his grace be sufficient for you. Amen."

Mpho Ado Matshediso said:

"And in the case the Congregation moves to Nigeria, you may be sent to Nigeria to work there. Yes, and any other place where the Congregation sends you. You are international by vocation, unless the congregation is of a particular diocese."

