It has been discovered that a man who has been practising medicine for the past 10 years allegedly does not have a medical degree

Peter Matthew George had claimed he attended the University of Hertfordshire, but has failed to provide a certificate obtained from the school

The man has risen to the pinnacle of his profession, practising medicine for 10 years undetected, even though he could not prove he attended medical school

A medical doctor who has been in practice for at least 10 years allegedly does not possess the qualifications required by the profession.

According to the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), Peter Matthew George does not have a degree in medicine.

The medical doctor denies any wrongdoing, insisting he is being persecuted. Photo credit: LMDC and TRT Africa.

Source: UGC

The body insists that he has been practising medicine for the past 10 years without having the requisite qualifications.

During a certification audit by the LMDC, it was reportedly found that Peter Matthew George did not attend the schools he claimed he attended.

According to Peter Matthew George, he attended the University of Hertfordshire, but the LMDC said it found that to be false.

It said the University of Hertfordshire does not currently offer medicine as a course, and never did as of the time George claimed he attended the school.

Legit.ng has reached out to the University of Hertfordshire for a comment. However, the BBC reports that the school denies knowing George.

The school told the BBC:

"Following a thorough review of our academic records, we can confirm that there is no evidence that this individual was ever awarded any degree by the University nor studied here. Any claim to the contrary is therefore false and constitutes a misrepresentation of our institution. We are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities in Liberia and will continue to support any investigations as required."

Dr Goerge speaks on allegations of being a fake doctor

On his LinkedIn page, which has been taken down, the embattled Dr George said he had studied for a "professional doctorate in medicine MD, general medicine" at Hertfordshire between 2010 and 2014. The University of Hertfordshire will only start offering medicine in 2026.

But speaking to the BBC, the doctor denied saying he attended the University of Hertfordshire, noting that he must have been under pressure when he wrote it on LinkedIn. He noted that his primary medical degree was obtained from the University of Central Nicaragua.

On LinkedIn, Peter George Mathew claimed he attended the University of Hertfordshire.

Source: TikTok

He told the BBC:

"I never told anyone so. Those are make-up stories. I have served the Liberian health sector diligently for over a decade with no record of misconduct."

Dr George alleges that he was been persecuted for advocating for better welfare for medical doctors in Liberia.

He was given 15 days to respond to the allegations and prove that he has a medical degree, but the LMDA said it did not receive any response, leading to a nullification of Dr George's practising license.

Legit.ng has reached out to both LMDC and the Liberia Medical and Dental Association for comments.

Watch the story below:

Pregnant woman dies after doctor refused to do blood transfusion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has reportedly died due to alleged negligence at a hospital where she went to deliver her baby.

The story was posted on Facebook by a man who alleged that the woman needed a blood transfusion, but the doctor refused to do it.

According to the distraught man, the doctor attributed her refusal to do a blood transfusion to her religious beliefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng