A young man went back to his primary school to get his certificate and was given an unexpected condition

According to the Nigerian youth, the school surprisingly demanded that he complete primary five class first

He shared his story online and left internet users in stitches, with many urging him to comply with the school's request

A Nigerian youth, @davidchibuike_, was in disbelief after he was required to complete primary five to get his primary school certificate.

@davidchibuike_ shared on X that he had returned to his primary school to collect his certificate.

He was told to complete primary 5. Photo Credit: Issouf Sanogo, X/(@davidchibuike_)

Source: Getty Images

@davidchibuike_ said he left the school in primary four and was shocked they made such a demand. He tweeted:

"Went to my primary school that I didn’t finish to collect my primary school certificate. I left from Primary 4 to secondary school and these people said I have to do Primary 5 to collect the testimonial."

His tweet blew up, garnering over 8k likes and over 400 comments.

See his tweet below:

His story amused people

@lumani__ said:

"I would happily apply and pay my school fees, primary school better pass this university when I dey."

@InneInnih said:

"Go back and do it.

"Don't forget to buy BEANS FLOUR along with you as a gift for your Primary 4 teacher. And if he/she was such a great person, you can get OVEN DRIED GOAT MEAT.

"That teacher will pray for you!"

@Dressme32 said:

"Just go sew your own uniform.

"Primary school,here he comes 😂."

@prosperbwealth said:

"This should be one year of fun 😂 Don't bribe them.

"Just dey collect ya first position on a repeat in each subject."

@_DebbieOA said:

"Please have they taken your measurements for your uniform."

@tess_szn said:

"Do it na.

"🤭First position no hard for you again."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 38-year-old man had returned to primary school after his wife dumped him for being uneducated.

Man, 71, returns to primary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 71-year-old man had returned to primary school.

The old man, identified as Isaac, is a military retiree who did not complete his education before joining the army. Upon his retirement, the Tanzanian man decided to go back to school after seeing that his mates had left him educationally.

The man insisted on completing his education, and he said it would be useful to him, his old age notwithstanding.

