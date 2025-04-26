A Nigerian Catholic member recalled how she felt when the late Pope Francis laid her hands on her

She shared photos of herself and her husband at the Vatican City in Rome, where she wore a wedding dress

Many reacted as she recounted her experience after the Pope laid hands on her and her husband

A Nigerian woman, Amanda Okolie-Nneji, recounted her encounter with the late Pope Francis years ago.

She shared how she felt when the late pontiff laid hands on her and her husband at the Vatican City.

On her Facebook page, she shared photos of herself and her husband at the Vatican City in Rome, where she wore a wedding dress.

She mourned the late Pope, who died at 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, and said her heart was heavy when she heard of his demise.

Nigerian lady shares how late Pope blessed her marriage

Amanda stated that the late Pope Francis blessed her union with her husband years ago.

She also shared the prayer he said over her and how she felt after he laid hands on her.

Her post read:

“The holy father has gone home. Since yesterday, my heart has been heavy as I mourn the passing of the holy father, Pope Francis — a man of incredible humility, grace, and love for humanity.

“Years ago, I had the rare and divine privilege of encountering the pope in Vatican City. He blessed our union, laid hands on my husband and I, and spoke prayers that still echo in my heart. In that moment, I felt what it meant to be seen by a true servant of God — one who carried the weight of the world yet walked gently among us.

“Pope Francis was more than a religious leader — he was a father to many of us. A symbol of humility in high places. A reminder that greatness often wears simple shoes. Personally I call him my “Papa Nnukwu”

“As we bid him farewell, I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and that the seeds of kindness and humility he planted across the world continue to blossom in generations to come. Rest well, Holy Father. Jee nkeoma Papa Nnukwu. Thank you for your life of service and may your gentle soul rest with the Lord.”

Reactions as Catholic lady mourns Pope

Agatha Dyanne said:

"Ada Pope kasie...I thought of you immediately the news of his demise. It's well&God knows the best. Rest on Papal. We miss you."

Nneji Moses said:

"God knows the best, may his soul rest in peace."

Mary Awinma said:

"May his humble soul rest with the Lord."

In a related story, a priest shared why 12 coins were placed on the Pope’s coffin, amid other activities that took place before the burial.

Priest shares observation about Pope's Coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian reverend father got people talking after he shared what he loved about the coffin of Pope Francis.

He shared a photo of Pope Francis’ coffin as the Pope is laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Many reacted as the Reverend Father shared what he loved about the coffin, as they prayed for Pope’s soul to rest in peace.

