A Nigerian business coach, Sola Okunkpolor, shares how Priscilla Ojo’s wedding conteibuted to the groom’s music business.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, and she got married to a Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Business Coach Exposes How Juma Jux, Celebrities Used Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding as Business Strategy

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Sola mentioned how celebrities and influencers also used the wedding as a business strategy.

Her post read:

“Here’s serious business behind all of it. And in my opinion? The entire wedding setup is an entertainment trade fair! Yes, you heard me right. What we’re all watching with excitement is not just a wedding,it’s a well-curated business exhibition. Every move, every outfit, every song, every setup..it’s all a strategy.”

Business coach shares how wedding boosted Juma Jux career

The woman shared how the groom had released songs since the engagement and what would happen to his career.

She said:

“Do you know since the engagement, Juma,Priscilla’s husband has released three hit songs, and they’re streaming on all major platforms not to mention the fact that he has entered the Nigerian entertainment industry just like that? Watch for music collaborations.

“And guess what? The traditional wedding actually doubled as the music video for one of the songs. That same song also served as the wedding theme song, and now it’s trending as one of the top wedding anthems in the country. Isn’t that genius?

“And the guests? Oh please, they didn’t just come to party. Those who bought asoebi turned the entire experience into content. From outfit transitions to makeup videos, red carpet interviews, and full event vlogs, they monetized every moment and are still doing so.”

Business Coach Reacts to Priscilla Ojo’s Lavish Wedding, Shares "Serious Business" Behind It

Source: TikTok

She also shared how vendors and hotel owners planned to cash out from the elaborate event.

Her words:

“Hotels were not left out as they got in on the strategy frenzy. Influencers were possibly given free rooms in exchange for tagging the hotel and promoting them online.

“Visibility is the currency, and the smart ones are cashing out big time. Let me shock you,vendors were also part of the strategy. Many of them would have offered outrageous discounts just to be part of the spotlight.”

Reactions trail woman’s post on Priscilla’s wedding

Blessing Ibemere said:

"Iyabo also released a movie and has been marketing back to back."

Josephine Etuk said:

"You didn't add that the wedding gifts both in cash and kind would be mind bloowing, and that some of those things were sponsored by friends and associates."

Joshua Glory Anna said:

"Actually, you read my mind. It takes a smart person to see through all this."

