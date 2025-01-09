A man has released a prophecy directed at those who were born between the period of 1995 and 2004

He said that the year 2025 would be a good year for them and highlighted some things that would happen to them

His "prophetic" message has elicited mixed reactions, exciting people born during the period he mentioned

A man, identified on TikTok as @victorgodofprophecy, has sent a message to people born between 1995 and 2004.

The man declared that 2025 would be favourable for those born between the aforementioned period.

The man released a prophecy for people born between 1995 and 2004. Photo Credit: @victorgodofprophecy

Source: TikTok

According to @victorgodofprophecy, those people will likely acquire a house or a car in 2025.

He added that some of them would tie the knot around April 2025. He cautioned people birthed within the period in focus to take note of his message.

His message in part read:

"If you were born between 1995 and 2004, next year (2025) is going to be good for you. Next year, many good things will happen to you, so, you have to be ready.

"One of the good things that will happen to you next year is that you are most likely to buy a house and in the month of August...Between August to Septemeber...August, September, October, you are more likely to buy a new car. Very, very important for you.

"So, that is if you were born between 1995 to 2004. You need to put this at the back of your mind. So, a car or a house...

"Some of you are also going to have a wedding next year April..."

His video blew up on TikTok, amassing over 210k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to man's prophecy

ice__pakh said:

"Una don loose guard people when dem born for 1994? Shey we nor go see car buy??"

BIGRHEM said:

"I claim this with faith, I don’t know why but I just believe."

Goldboy224 said:

"I claimed it and have saved this video cause I know I’ll come back here for testimony."

mimigold531 said:

"I talk am ,I had this distinction yesterday night something in me is telling me that I may get married to my dream man next year, though I don’t have a man yet."

Ignace Smith said:

"Amen amen and amen! I was born 1995 no car no house, no job, no girlfriend, no kids, nothing."

JinJin26012 said:

"Amen sir i was born 1995 i swear to God on the 3rd of march is my birthday oh my God I'm feeling new things in my life thank you sir i believe amen."

L O R E N⏳🇧🇪 said:

"And I saved this video to come back to my comment because it will happen by God's grace."

