A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a lady based abroad washed the dishes at her friend's house

According to the lady, her love language is act of service and she found it pleasant and fulfilling to keep her friend's kitchen tidy

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the kind lady

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing a lady's selfless act of kindness towards her friend.

The video captured the moment the lady, who was visiting her friend's home, took it upon herself to wash the dishes while her friend was away.

Lady performs act of service at friend's house

The lady, known on TikTok as @nainen_suomi, shared the video and explained that her love language is acts of service, which motivated her to tidy up her friend's kitchen.

She even changed into her friend's clothes to make herself comfortable while doing the chores and also babysat her friend's child.

The video showed the lady happily cleaning up the kitchen, and her friend's surprised and excited reaction when she returned home to find the dishes done.

She captioned the clip:

"POV: Your love language is act of service. I came to visit my friend and she's not home and it looks like her dishwasher is broken so I met all of this mess. Let's see how fast I can clean this up before she comes. I think she's gonna be surprised. I changed into her clothes to make myself comfortable and I am also baby sitting her child."

Reactions as lady washes dishes at friend's house

The clip sparked massive reactions on TikTok, with users praising the lady's kind and thoughtful nature.

Many viewers were touched by the lady's actions, which demonstrated the value of small acts of kindness in nurturing friendships.

@Mira Sweetie said:

"This is the kind of friend I am but unfortunately friendships do not favor some of us so."

@Audrey Abotsi said:

"She must’ve been thinking about the messs waiting for her after a stressful day you’re a good friend."

@Martha Martha wrote:

"This is what I can do and the reason I don't have friends is cos is hard to see a friend like this, if we cant be there for each other sorry we cant be friends."

@Victorious Veekie said:

"This is what we call friends, not the type that goes about saying how dirty her friend is. If you have this type of friend keep them well."

@Chubby muffin said:

"Me that hates washing plates nkor am I a bad friend ?I wash my plate immediately I finish eating or cooking I hate piling them up so I can’t help oooo."

@Lorine | Fashion creator said:

"Let me be honest, This can never be me if me not helping you do your house chores will make me a bad friend!! I will gladly accept it."

@Good Energy said:

"I had a friend like this, lost her through envious people and my impulsive behavior. I miss her."

@user5846675968092 said:

"Being this kind of a friend am completely shook when someone reciprocates and I feel like they did too much and I get scared."

@Vina said:

"My 2 sis will definitely do this but not me except angel Gabriel touch my heart."

@LimitedEdition added:

"I don’t know you but thank you for being a good friend sometimes we just need people to show up for us when we can’t show up for ourselves. I just know that felt so good coming home to see what u did."

Watch the video here:

