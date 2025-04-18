On the day he clocked a new age, a Nigerian youth took to social media to lament about his situation

The young man said he hates his birthdays and explained to his followers the touching reason why it is so

Quite unexpectedly, his TikTok was greeted with an outpouring of love and support from verified and unverified handles

A Nigerian man, @cutecharles11, has shared on TikTok why he detests his birthdays.

The young man made the emotional disclosure on his birthday and caught the attention of netizens.

Why man hates his birthdays

The Anambra indigene explained that he hates his birthday because it reminds him of the slow-paced manner in which his life is moving.

He hoped things would get better for him so that his birthdays would be worth celebrating. He urged people to say a prayer for him. He wrote:

"For the most case i hate my birthdays cause it feels like nothing is worth celebrating as it reminds me of how slow things are but i hope it gets better and just one it would be worth celebrating. Happy birthday to me🎉❤️please say a prayer for me too."

The young man's TikTok post blew up, amassing plenty of comments as people sent him words of encouragement. Verified accounts, including singer Ugoccie, sent him kind messages.

View his TikTok post below:

Birthday celebrant's post receives outpouring of love

Thrift vendor in Ibadan ❤🥰said:

"My birthday is this Monday have bought everything for photoshoot now there's no money to do the shoot 😔anytime I try to make myself happy on my birthday everything will just go wrong."

renny__xx🎀

"It was my birthday on monday,i was just wondering what i did wrong cause even pin no one gifted me.i was not expecting anything from anyone tho but i gift ppl on thier birthdays.why is my own dif?"

Valerie🧜🏼‍♀️ said:

"Hello Charles,Happy birthday to you and wish you the very best in life🎁🎊Don’t give up cos it takes a second for things to change and I believe that things will get better soonest🎈Cheer up dear."

Nwa_welugo1 said:

"Bro man up. it's not always easy being a man. I swear I was feeling this down in my late 20's. But now I can't say the same again. My life changed in my 30's. Keep the hope alive."

konadu said:

"I cried night before my birthday till day break and cried after the birthday 🥺 I’m 26years unemployed , I sleep with my mom and collect money from her😭😭😭while my mates are out there making it."

BROWN❤️💓 said:

"Charles if you’re on the island,im buying you icecream tomorrow,or better still ill pay for your pizza,happy birthday Charles,life is worth living and you worth every happiness that comes your way."

