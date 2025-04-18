A Nigerian man has shared a video showing a rare sighting he made at the back of his room at night

The young man said he heard a weird noise at the back of his room at night and found two rats engaged in an unexpected act when he checked

The video he posted online has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many making jokes out of it

A Nigerian man, identified as @dpo5014, has caused a commotion on social media after sharing what he found two rats doing at night.

According to the man, he heard a weird sound at night at the back of his room and decided to find out what caused it.

A man finds two rats fighting at the back of his room at night. Photo Credit: @dpo5014

Source: TikTok

Quite unexpectedly, he saw two rats fighting and videoed them, while calling on one Esther to come take a look. He captioned the video:

"Hearing a strange sound at night at the back of my room and I decided to check what is happening.

"Here is what I found."

The young man jocularly tagged the rats Tom and Jerry, the main characters of a popular classic cartoon series known for its comedic depiction of a cat and mouse rivalry.

The confused young man wondered what the two rats could be fighting over. At the time of this report, his video has garnered over 67k views on TikTok.

Some people claimed the two rats were not actually rats but people who took the form of the rodents.

Other internet users made light of the situation by dropping funny comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions tail video of rats fighting

Brad pitt🔹 said:

"Na that first one wey say fimile cause the fight na him introduced the second one to CBEX."

Kiitan pearl said:

"I am concerned about the person asking “Kilode tinwon ja”🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂how we won know?"

curious 😂🤭 said:

"Ah who video me and my friend 🥲… we get small disagreement ni emabinu."

KOFOWOROLA 😍 said:

"I had the wipe my eyes multiple times times to be sure of what I just watched."

Nailed -by zay 💅 said:

"Ekute way dey fight for spirit world na him be all these ones."

adebukola200 said:

"Jesus in ur compound is scary."

ỌMỌLUABI🧏‍♂️ said:

"Wait. U called them stranger. Have u checked ur neighbours. Are their mama inside?"

April 7th 🎉🥹 said:

"Dem don send the wrong people go mission."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had cried out over a rare creature he found beside his generator.

