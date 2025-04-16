A Nigerian woman cried as she lost her entire savings to Cbex digital trading platform after it crashed

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone

A Nigerian businesswoman cried bitterly after losing her life savings to the Cbex online trading app.

She shared how much she used to trade in the digital assets trading company, Cbex, which allegedly crashed.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @tees_supplierinlagos on TikTok, the woman said that she lost her N10 million naira savings when the app crashed

She said:

“Cbex why?? All my savings. Where do I start from?”

In another video, she responded to critics:

“We move. Please stop insulting me. I did not borrow from any of you. Life is about risk.”

Cbex: A ponzi scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions as woman loses savings to Cbex

@JEROME said:

"You will come back strong... Thank God you didn't borrow money. Take heart. As far there is life. You go work am back."

@ronnex said:

"So you have 10m hummm,most of the people that did cbex are not contented with what God has done for dem."

@Adesewa said:

"God save me last week…. Nah my mama tell me say she had a dream that I ruined mad after I invested on cbex."

@Omodemilade said:

"Shey people no dey exaggerate like this. make you forget Interest dey talk about your real investment edakun cos how on earth will you put that much in gaambling, difference between this and baba ijebu."

@_Temsluxehairs said:

"It's greed I will call it, why would you put a whole of 10million into something that may crash?? una no learn from mmm, twinkers????"

@iam_anikegold said:

"I don’t know why I feel so much pain for victims, I don’t blame anyone cos Nigeria is hard and people are looking for a way to survive. God will come through."

GIG FOOD’S said:

"Before now if I say ma pls can you help me out with 50k you will start insuting me you guys can see now."

Lady loses school fees to Cbex

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone.

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences.

