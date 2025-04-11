A Nigerian lady said she did well in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, but she was denied admission

She said that despite scoring 261 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), her preferred school did not admit her due to her age

According to the lady who shared her story online, she was yet to turn 16 at the time she applied for admission to study law at LASU

A lady who is from Lagos applied for admission to study at the Lagos State University (LASU), but she did not get it.

The lady shared her experience, telling social media users why she could not secure the admission.

In a TikTok video, Ololade Daodu said she did not gain admission because of her age.

At the time she applied to study law, she was yet to be 16. She said no school offered her admission.

Even though she was from Lagos state, she was not accepted into the Lagos State University because of the age restriction.

She would later go through JUPEB, where she completed a course and did excellently well.

Daodu said she was accepted into LASU later to study law on merit. The lady has already graduated and was only sharing the story as a testimony.

Her words:

"I got 261 in JAMB and I got admission into no school, not even one university. I'm convocating tomorrow and I'm so excited. Let me tell you the 'shege I saw' before I got admission. Basically, when I left school, I got 261 in JAMB and I got admission into no school. I picked LASU as my first choice. I'm a Lagosian, so you know I had good chances with 261 and a very good WAEC result. Guess what? I know saw 'disqualifed by age.' So basically, before you enter LASU, you have to be a certain age, that's 16 years old before October 1st. So, I was going to be 16 in November. I did not even think it was a strict thing. I saw disqualified by age on my screen."

Lady shares how she got admission into LASU

@ojonemi said:

"I pray I pass my jamb this year. I can't wait to be a part of lasu students."

@Tall semi god said:

"I scored 295 I was 16 Lasu no give me law I be lagosian oo."

@Naynay said:

"Y’all just thank God for your lives….I’m 19 going to be 20 next month and I’m not in school….I’ve tried everything…. Couldn’t register for jamb this year cuz they didn’t send my epin till the deadline."

